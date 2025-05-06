Cătălin Predoiu, appointed interim prime minister by Ilie Bolojan

Interim President Ilie Bolojan has appointed Interior Minister Cătălin Predoiu as interim prime minister. Predoiu is also the interim president of the PNL. He will lead the Executive for at least the next two weeks. The decision to appoint an interim prime minister comes after Marcel Ciolacu resigned from the position of prime minister on Monday.

Interim President Ilie Bolojan signed the decree on Tuesday morning designating Cătălin Predoiu as interim Prime Minister, to fulfill his duties until the new Government is formed, the Presidential Administration informed.

“The Interim President of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, received on Monday, May 5, 2025, Mr. Marcel Ciolacu, at the Cotroceni Palace, who officially submitted his resignation from the position of Prime Minister. Pursuant to the constitutional provisions, the Interim President of Romania took note of the resignation of Mr. Marcel Ciolacu and signed on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the decree establishing the vacancy of the position of Prime Minister of the Government of Romania. At the same time, President Ilie Bolojan signed the decree designating Mr. Marian-Cătălin Predoiu as Interim Prime Minister, to fulfill the duties of the Prime Minister until the formation of the new Government,” the Presidential Administration’s press release reads.

Cătălin Predoiu was proposed, on December 23, 2024, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs in the new Government led by Marcel Ciolacu, who resigned from office on Monday.

During the interim period, until the members of the new government are sworn in, the executive may only issue individual or normative acts necessary for the administration of public affairs, without promoting new policies. During this period, the Government may not issue ordinances or emergency ordinances and may not initiate draft laws. According to the legislation, an interim government has a mandate limited to a maximum of 45 days.

Catalin Predoiu is currently Minister of Interior.

He was Minister of Justice and then Minister of Interior in the governments of Tăriceanu, Boc, Orban, Ciucă and in both Ciolacu cabinets. This is the third time he has been appointed interim prime minister. Cătălin Predoiu, aged 56, is a lawyer by profession, with studies completed at the University of Bucharest and a specialization internship in France.

He began his political career in July 2013, when he joined the Democratic-Liberal Party, a party that merged with the PNL in 2014. That year, Cătălin Predoiu became first vice-president of the PNL until 2017 and president of the PNL Bucharest. In the 2014 presidential election, he was designated as the candidate for prime minister of the Christian Liberal Alliance, and the presidential candidate was Klaus Iohannis. After Iohannis won his first term, Predoiu was not appointed prime minister again.

In 2016, Cătălin Predoiu ran for Mayor of the Capital and came in third place, after Nicușor Dan and Gabriela Firea.

Cătălin Predoiu was Minister of Justice several times: February – November 2008 in the Tăriceanu Government; December 2008 – October 2009 and December 2009 – February 2012 in the Boc Governments; February – May 2012 in the Ungureanu Government; November 2019 – December 2020 in the Orban Government; November 2021-June 2023. He was also interim Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2009.

Predoiu remained in the government after Nicolae Ciucă’s departure, and in Ciolacu’s first term as Prime Minister he was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. He remained in the same positions in the Ciolacu 2 Government. Predoiu took over as president of the PNL in a tense political context, on February 11, 2025, after Ilie Bolojan, also interim leader of the party, following the resignation of Nicolae Ciucă, was designated interim president of Romania.

He is holding the position of interim prime minister for the third time, having first been appointed in 2012 and the second in 2023, after the resignation of Nicolae Ciucă.

George Simion, AUR leader, who won the first round of the presidential elections held on May 4, criticized the appointment of Cătălin Predoiu as interim prime minister by interim president Ilie Bolojan. “It is a shame that Predoiu is temporarily occupying the prime minister’s seat. He took part in the coup d’état of December 6, 2024,” Simion said.