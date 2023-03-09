Catinca Nistor proposed for revocation from the position of ICR London director

Catinca Nistor has been proposed for revocation from the position of director of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London, Liviu Jicman, president of the Romanian Cultural Institute, told G4Media. Asked if he made proposals for the revocation of other controversial ICR directors, Liviu Jicman said: “I don’t think there were any controversial appointments”.
According to the law, the Parliament takes the final decision, with the joint opinion of the Committee for Culture and Media and the Committee for Foreign Policy of the Senate.
Initially, the information about the revocation proposal was published on Facebook by USR deputy Iulian Bulai: “Finally: under the pressure of USR and civil society, the president of ICR signed the dismissal of Catinca Nistor from the position of director at ICR London. He must act further: make the decisions of the institution transparent, revoke the other disastrous appointments and then resign as well: he has ruined an institution. ICR can have a better future, if it will be led by professionals”.