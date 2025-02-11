The Constitutional Court met on Tuesday to take note of Klaus Iohannis’ resignation and to issue a ruling for Ilie Bolojan to take over as interim president of Romania. Also today, Senate President Ilie Bolojan will suspend himself from the PNL, given that the president of Romania is not allowed to be a member of any political party.

The Constitutional Court has taken note of the vacancy of the office of President of Romania, according to the decision adopted in Tuesday’s session and published on the CCR website.

The CCR also established that Ilie Bolojan will become the interim President of Romania tomorrow, February 12.

The Constitutional Court “1. finds that the office of President of Romania becomes vacant, starting with February 12, 2025, following the resignation of Mr. Klaus-Werner Iohannis from the office of President of Romania.

2. Finds that the vacancy of the office of President of Romania is a circumstance that justifies the interim in the exercise of the office of President of Romania, starting with February 12, 2025.

3. Finds that, in accordance with the provisions of art. 98 paragraph (1) of the Constitution, the interim in the office of President of Romania is ensured by the President of the Senate, Mr. Ilie-Gavril Bolojan, starting with February 12, 2025. Definitive and generally binding”.

On Wednesday, at 12:00, the ceremony to end Klaus Iohannis’ mandate is scheduled, according to the Presidential Administration.

The leader of the PNL senators, Daniel Fenechiu, declared on Tuesday that Mircea Abrudean will most likely take over the duties of the Senate president. “He is the only vice president from the PNL in the Permanent Bureau and I think it is natural for this to happen.”

Former Constitutional Court President Augustin Zegrean stated on Tuesday, on Digi24, that the CCR may review its decision in the case of Diana Șoșoacă, by which the S.O.S. president was rejected from running for the 2024 presidential election. However, as for the resumption of the second round, canceled last year, Zegrean claims that this is “not possible”.