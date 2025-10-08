CCR Delays Ruling on Magistrates’ Pensions Reform Again

The Constitutional Court (CCR) has postponed until October 20 its decision regarding the unconstitutionality objection to the Law amending and supplementing certain normative acts in the field of service pensions.

CCR statement: “The objection of unconstitutionality of the Law amending and supplementing certain normative acts and establishing measures in the field of health, in its entirety, as well as the provisions of Article I points 4, 8, 11, 17, and 24 and Article II points 1 and 3 of the law – REJECTED.”

Objection of unconstitutionality of the Law amending and supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance no. 109/2011 on the corporate governance of public enterprises, as a whole, as well as of the provisions of art. I points 5 and 6, art. III paragraph (3), art. IV paragraph (1) and art. V paragraphs (1) and (2) of the law – REJECTION

Objection of unconstitutionality of the Law establishing measures for the recovery and efficiency of public resources and for the amendment and supplement of certain normative acts – POSTPONEMENT for October 20

Objection of unconstitutionality of the Law amending and supplementing certain normative acts in the field of service pensions – POSTPONEMENT for October 20

Objection of unconstitutionality of the Law amending Government Emergency Ordinance no. 83/1999 on the restitution of certain immovable property that belonged to the communities of citizens belonging to national minorities in Romania, for the supplement Government Emergency Ordinance no. 94/2000 on the restitution of some immovable property that belonged to religious denominations in Romania, as well as for the amendment and completion of Law no. 165/2013 on the measures for completing the process of restitution, in kind or by equivalent, of immovable property abusively taken over during the communist regime in Romania – POSTPONED for October 20

Objection of unconstitutionality of the Law for the completion of Law no. 267/2008 on some special measures for regulating the advance payment that remains to be justified and for the reception in the single phase of construction works and related installations at the investment objective Palace of Parliament, as well as for the regulation of some measures regarding the administration of the Palace of Parliament building – POSTPONED for October 20

Objection of unconstitutionality of the Law for the amendment and completion of Law no. 489/2006 on religious freedom and the general regime of religions – POSTPONED for October 20”.

On September 24, the judges postponed a decision on four of the five packages of measures that the government led by Ilie Bolojan took responsibility for.

A decision was given only on the reform package for ANRE, ASF, ANCOM. The unconstitutionality complaint was rejected and, on Wednesday, the judges will discuss again in the session the reform of state-owned companies, which aims to cut large allowances for members of the boards of directors, the health reform, which comes with tougher criteria for department heads or the package that includes the TEMU tax or property taxes. At the same time, the judges will also debate the reform of special pensions.

The unconstitutionality complaint was filed by the High Court of Cassation and Justice. This reform comes with an increase in the retirement age to 65 years, but there is a transitional period of 10 years.

The reform also contains an increase in seniority in the system from 25 to 35 years and a lower allowance. It will be 70% of the net income from the last month of activity, instead of 80% of the gross income.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice considers it an attempt to weaken the independence of the judiciary. For years, there have been attempts to reform special pensions at the Court. The Constitutional Court has a different composition, but it might postpone decision again.

PM Bolojan retorts

The government will be able to implement the reforms provided for in Package 2 for which it assumed responsibility, after the CCR determined that the law on corporate governance in state-owned companies and the one providing measures in the healthcare system are constitutional, said Ilie Bolojan. “We need a fair state, which does not make fun of public money and offers decent services in exchange for the taxes it collects,” the prime minister believes.

“Today’s decisions of the Constitutional Court allow us to implement two more important reforms: that of state-owned companies and the reform of the healthcare system, for which the Romanian Government has undertaken responsibility through the 2nd Package of reforms. These two decisions are in addition to last month’s decision of the CCR regarding the law on self-financed authorities, so that three of the five normative acts in Package 2 have already passed the constitutionality test,” Ilie Bolojan wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The Romanian PM also said that “the three mentioned laws allow us to reduce unnecessary positions, cap allowances and establish performance indicators in state-owned companies, cut excessive salaries and co-payments in self-financed public authorities and bring increased efficiency to public health”.

“We need a fair state, one that does not make fun of public money and offers decent services in exchange for the taxes it collects. It is not easy to change wrong patterns formed over the years, but every day we make efforts to set things right,” he concluded.