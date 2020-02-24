CCR: Nominating Ludovic Orban as PM for the second time is not constitutional. President Iohannis: “Chances for snap elections have just dropped”

The Constitutional Court has ruled today that there is a legal constitutional conflict between Presidency and Parliament in the case of designating Ludovic Orban as Prime Minister for the second time after he had been dismissed by the Parliament through censure motion early this month.

Judiciary sources explained that the ruling is enforceable for the next nomination for the PM position, meaning that President Klaus Iohannis will have to advance a third proposal for the PM seat.

CCR has practically ruled in the PSD leadership’s referral, which claimed there is a legal constitutional conflict between Presidency and Parliament in the case of President Iohannis’ designating Ludovic Orban as PM.

Interim Senate Speaker, Titus Corlatean (PSD) has told constitutional judges that “the President’s goal is to dissolve the Parliament and not to find a political solution inside the current parliamentary configuration”.

“Dissolving the Parliament is no longer a democratic action, but an abuse of power”, he claimed.

On the other side, the Presidency’s representative, the presidential legal adviser, Mihaela Ciochină argued there is no deadlock of the Parliament’s activity by designating Ludovic Orban as PM.

“There is no deadlock of the Parliament’s activity, as long as the mechanism of self-regulating the inter-institutional reports within the Government investiture procedure is under way,” she said.

In the presidential aide’s view, the procedure of hearing ministers-designate and then scheduling a plenary session to vote on the Government’s investiture prove that the Parliament is functioning normally.

PSD, ALDE, Pro Romania, but also UDMR, have announced they will boycott the plenary session scheduled today for the Orban 2 Cabinet’s investiture.

As for the PM-designate, Ludovic Orban stated that the Constitutional Court’s ruling (which says his designation as PM is not constitutional) represents “no hit”.

President Iohannis: No comment on CCR ruling, yet says chances for snap elections diminished

Asked during a press conference on Monday evening what are the chances now for early elections after the CCR ruling, President Klaus Iohannis replied: “The chances have just dropped below 50%”.

The Romanian President underscored that the current “political situation is definitely complicated“, but he finds very risky to extend “this interim government” till December, when general elections are due.

“Turning to voters is the right solution, but it cannot be achieved only by the President’s will“, Iohannis said.

He added he will not make any comment on the CCR’s ruling and that he will wait for the reasoning.

“But what PSD is doing is an unprecedented defiance against citizens, the more we need responsible political actions these days. We see a dismissed government that is ruling despite these circumstances (…). We see a PSD that is obsessed of power, which refuses to accept it has lost the legitimacy to govern,” the President stated.

Iohannis said he will prepare some concrete actions regarding the designation of a prime minister, while insisting he will not name a PM from PSD.

“I will not designate a PM from PSD. There is no party or coalition able to form a majority in Parliament. Designating a PM from an alliance established around PSD would directly conflict with the Romanians’ options. The most legitimate solution is to ask for the citizens’ vote as soon as possible so that a new majority can endorse a stable government. We need a new Parliament to provide a new majority. We cannot go on like that, with endless deadlocks and governments dismissed on a quarterly basis. But PSD is afraid of the citizens’ vote. The situation prompted by PSD’s recklessness must end”, the President concluded.