CCR OKs special pensions for mayors

The judges of the Constitutional Court (CCR) have denied the motion filed by the Ombudsman on the Administrative Code adopted by the Dancila Government through emergency ordinance. The law stipulated, among others, special pensions for the local elected leaders, such as mayors of leaders of county councils.

However, the provisions of the GEO had been postponed by Orban Cabinet for 2021, also through an emergency ordinance. Yet, Orban Cabinet’s GEO has already been rejected by the Senate and of the Chamber of Deputies is also rejecting the ordinance, it will become operational and mayors could receive special pensions as of this year.

According to the new Administrative Code, mayors, deputy mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of county councils are entitled to receive special pensions, calculated based on a certain percentage of the salary and on the number of held mandates.

The annual budgetary impact of special pensions for mayors and other local elected categories ranges from RON 150 million and RON 170 M. Pensions will be paid by the city halls and county councils.