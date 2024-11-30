The Constitutional Court decided on Friday, after two hours of discussions, to postpone until December 2 a decision on the request filed by candidate Cristian Terheş to annul the results of the first round of the presidential elections. A day earlier, the CCR asked the Central Electoral Bureau to recount the 9,465,257 votes from November 24, an operation that has already begun. The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has set a deadline of December 1, 10:00 p.m.
In the event of a decision by the Constitutional Court to annul the first round of the presidential elections, it will be resumed on December 15, and the second round would be on December 29, the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Toni Greblă, told HotNews.ro on Friday.
The BEC established on Thursday evening how the recount of all validly cast and null ballots will be carried out, with the bags to be handed over based on the minutes. By December 1, 22:00, the scanned minutes must be sent to the BEC, and the originals must arrive by December 3.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002