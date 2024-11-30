The Constitutional Court decided on Friday, after two hours of discussions, to postpone until December 2 a decision on the request filed by candidate Cristian Terheş to annul the results of the first round of the presidential elections. A day earlier, the CCR asked the Central Electoral Bureau to recount the 9,465,257 votes from November 24, an operation that has already begun. The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has set a deadline of December 1, 10:00 p.m.

In the event of a decision by the Constitutional Court to annul the first round of the presidential elections, it will be resumed on December 15, and the second round would be on December 29, the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Toni Greblă, told HotNews.ro on Friday.

The BEC established on Thursday evening how the recount of all validly cast and null ballots will be carried out, with the bags to be handed over based on the minutes. By December 1, 22:00, the scanned minutes must be sent to the BEC, and the originals must arrive by December 3.

An independent observer from the Funky Citizens organization, Iosif Prodan, told HotNews.ro that he was not allowed by the president of the Ilfov County Electoral Bureau (BEJ) to attend the vote recount, a procedure imposed by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). This is despite the fact that on Friday the Expert Forum organization announced that observers had won in court the right to be present when the vote recount is being held in Ilfov County. In the rest of the country, observers are not allowed to attend this process. If someone stole votes in the presidential election, I will make sure they are held accountable, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, after the Constitutional Court on Thursday requested a recount of all votes from the first round, and the Central Electoral Bureau began the operation. led by Elena Lasconi announces that it has filed a complaint with the Bucharest Court of Appeal against the decision taken by the Central Electoral Bureau, following the request of the Constitutional Court, to recount all votes from the first round of the presidential elections. USR requests the annulment of the BEC decision and its suspension until the case is resolved by the CCR. Earlier on Friday, USR

Meanwhile, all ballots from the diaspora will arrive in Romania by December 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced, specifying that the delivery of ballots to the country began on Friday. The announcement comes in the context that the results of the vote recount must be finalized by Sunday, December 1, at 10:00 p.m., according to a decision by the BEC, and the CCR meets on Monday, December 2, at 5:00 p.m. to make a decision on the request to cancel the first round of the presidential elections, submitted by Cristian Terheș.