Orban Government’s referral on the the law on doubling child allowances has been rejected by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday. The constitutional judges have thus given the green light for the doubling from RON 150 to RON 300, ruling the law that rejected the government ordinance that delayed the doubling by August 1 is constitutional.

PM Ludovic Orban has repeatedly explained that doubling child allowances now is impossible, as it would require a financial effort of RON 7 billion.

The law on doubling child allowances from RON 150 to RON 300 was adopted by the Parliament (controlled by the Social Democrats) in December last year.

promulgated the draft law that doubles the value of the child allowances two days ago. He argued he cannot oppose to such an increase, but the Government has to find resources to enforce the law. President Klaus Iohannisthe draft law that doubles the value of the child allowances two days ago. He argued he cannot oppose to such an increase, but the Government has to find resources to enforce the law.