CCR rules: Child allowances must be doubled

The Constitutional Court has rejected on Thursday the Government’s referral and ruled that child allowances must be doubled and not gradually increased, sources from CCR disclosed.

Thus, the constitutional judges have decided to dismiss the Government’s referral on the law that rejects the emergency ordinance that stipulated the gradual doubling of the child allowances.



Allowances might be doubled only if the President is promulgating the law in which the Parliament decided to return to the doubling of child allowances, after the Government had scheduled the time frame to double the allowances till 2022.