CCR Validates Election: Georgescu vs. Lasconi on December 8

The Constitutional Court validated the first round of the presidential elections on Monday, announced the institution’s president, Marian Enache, who stressed that the second round of the presidential elections will take place on December 8, between Călin Georgescu and Elena Lasconi.

In a press statement, the President of the Constitutional Court announced that the Court unanimously decided to reject the appeal of Cristian Teheș and that the Constitutional Court unanimously decided to confirm and validate the result of the first round of the presidential elections. The second round of voting, between Călin Georgescu and Elena Lasconi, will be on December 8.

“The Court noted that the votes from the diaspora were not contested and as a result found that their recount is no longer required. (…) Even if some differences between candidates were found, but they do not result as having come from fraud likely to modify the result, they are considered only possible material errors in the counting of the votes cast, without relevance in establishing the results”, said the President of the CCR, Judge Marian Enache.

His clarification comes after the Central Electoral Bureau sent the CCR the situation regarding the recount of votes for the first round of the presidential elections, but without approximately 640,000 votes from the diaspora.

Last Thursday, the CCR requested the BEC to recount the validly cast and the invalid votes, after examining the request for the annulment of the elections for the position of President of Romania on November 24, formulated by the candidate of the Romanian National Conservative Party Cristian Vasile Terheş. Terheș claimed that several votes were moved from Ludovic Orban, who withdrew from the race, to USR candidate Elena Lasconi, who entered the second round together with Călin Georgescu.

However, in the polling stations he reported in his appeal, there was no fraud, but errors rectified in the final minutes, and the conclusion was that Elena Lasconi was left with the same number of votes.

The head of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Toni Greblă, said on Digi24 on Monday that there were no significant differences after the recount of votes from the presidential elections, the first round. Last week, he explained that, in the event that the CCR decides to cancel the first round of the presidential elections, Romanians will be called to the polls again, for the first round of the elections, on December 15, with the second round to be organized on December 29.

Elena Lasconi stated after the CCR decision: “Thank you to those involved in respecting the law and the Constitution. Thank you for not playing Russian roulette with democracy in Romania and the right to vote freely. God will help us this time too to remain united and keep Russia away. I tell all political leaders in Romania not to deviate the course of our country. I had discussions with several leaders, tomorrow I hope to discuss with PSD, but I draw Mr. Ciolacu’s attention that at this critical moment we do not need a binder, but a statesman who will assume Romania’s democratic path.”

She believes that political leaders should assume a pro-European national unity government formed by PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR, and the prime minister can be a technocrat or even a social democrat.

“I have already had discussions with several leaders. Tomorrow I hope to have discussions with the PSD. But I want to draw Mr. Ciolacu’s attention that at this moment so important and critical for the future of Romania, we do not need a binder, we need statesmen who will assume Romania’s democratic, pro-European and pro-NATO path. Because we already see that the stock market is in free fall, I would like to draw the attention of all mayors, regardless of their political affiliation, to take into account the fact that many of them have projects with European funds that could, more than certainly, if we do not mobilize to fight for democracy now, remain without funding. There are many things, there are many repercussions that Romanians and Romania have in relation to Europe and the United States of America. We want investors here, we want to create jobs, we want to guarantee the pensions of our grandparents and we are not playing with this,” the USR leader also said.

Asked if USR would be willing to enter a governing coalition with PSD, Elena Lasconi replied: “For me, Romania is important and Romanians are important. At this moment, we are no longer talking about parties, we are no longer talking about politicians and we are no longer talking about candidates. At this moment, it is only about Romania. Without arrogance, we respect our partners and because I respect them, I will talk to each of them. Because they represent the voice of Romanians”. “I think we have to assume this and I think it would be good to have a pro-European national unity government. This is about Romania’s interest. Once again, the people decided on Sunday. PSD must be part, PNL must be part, USR and UDMR must be part”, Lasconi added.

Elena Lasconi also spoke about who could be prime minister. “Here we can discuss. That is precisely why I have to wait to negotiate. Because I am willing to negotiate with each party separately. Now it is no longer about parties. We are past the 12th hour and we need to mobilize, because we have lost a few days, because the recount was done, the other opponent has always had a non-transparent campaign without a code and is messing around everywhere, on all social networks, and we respected the law, so we have lost a few days. I think Mr. Bolojan understands what the percentages are and I am sure he has the maturity to understand that maybe there could be a prime minister from somewhere else. We could also consider a technocratic prime minister, why not?”, the USR president also explained.

In retort, PSD leader and PM Marcel Ciolacu said he would not have any recommendations for the party’s voters how to vote in the presidential runoff.

“I am glad that it is clear that I was in good faith from the beginning. We are in a very difficult moment for both PSD and Romania. Asked why he does not clearly state who PSD supports in the second round of the presidential elections: I remind you that PSD made an appeal for Romanians to vote for Ciucă. Their own voters at the local elections did not vote for me or for Mr. Ciucă. This should answer certain questions for us. I think Romanians have given a yellow card to the entire political class and they know better what to do than what Ciolacu is telling them. Romanians must decide for themselves what is best for them. I understood the Romanians’ answer and I respect it,” said Ciolacu.



UDMR will support Elena Lasconi

UDMR President Kelemen Hunor said on Monday that his party and the Hungarian community have never supported any candidate with an anti-Hungarian, extremist attitude, or who was associated with anti-Hungarian parties, and will not support anyone who is associated with fascist or legionary ideologies. He also said he would support Elena Lasconi in the second round of Sunday’s presidential election.

“UDMR will be ready to contribute to Romania’s development, to correct the things that went wrong, and we will be ready to discuss with those who want the country’s good,” the UDMR president said after the CCR’s decision.