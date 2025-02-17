Censure Motion Delayed: AUR Awaits Signatures, USR Refuses

The President of the AUR, George Simion, announced on Monday that the AUR will not submit the motion of censure this week, until it is signed by all members of the opposition, including those from the USR.

George Simion stated on a social network that he wants to see if those from the USR will sign the motion or if there is a prohibition in this regard from President Elena Lasconi.

“We will not submit the motion of censure this week until we have signatures from all members of the opposition. That is, we are waiting today, my colleagues are in Parliament, for them to also sign the motion of censure. We hope that the POT members from the POT and USR will also sign today, at least some of them, so that we do not see that there is a prohibition from Mrs. Lasconi for the motion to be voted on, otherwise there would be no point. The will of the Romanians to get rid of the current political class must become law regardless of how many arrangements they make”, declared George Simion.

The AUR and SOS Romania parties have together collected 125 signatures on the motion of censure “Prime Minister NORDIS must leave!”, announced a press release from SOS Romania on Friday, which also said that the motion would be submitted on Monday, February 17.

On Friday, the leader of the USR deputies, Ionuț Moșteanu, declared to digi24.ro that the parliamentarians of the party he belongs to will not sign the motion of censure against the Ciolacu Government.

Thus, the opposition does not have the necessary votes to dismiss the Ciolacu Government. AUR and SOS Romania will also have discussions with the elected representatives of the Young People’s Party, and POT is expected to support this motion of censure, according to Digi24. 233 votes are needed for the motion of censure to be adopted by Parliament and for the Ciolacu Government to fall.

There are 111 AUR, POT, SOS Romania deputies and 45 AUR, POT, SOS Romania senators. In total, there would be 156 MPs from the three parties, which means that they do not collect the necessary number of votes for the motion of censure to be adopted.

If the USR groups, which total 49 MPs and senators, were to join in a vote “for”, then there would be 215 votes, still far below the 233 votes needed.

If the five unaffiliated deputies and the two unaffiliated senators also voted “for”, then the total number of votes would reach 222. Thus, the opposition does not have the necessary votes without the votes of PSD, PNL, UDMR or minorities in favor of the motion of censure.

“The motion of censure ‘Prime Minister NORDIS must go!’ was signed by 125 parliamentary colleagues from S.O.S. Romania and AUR. The text of the motion of censure is prepared and assumed by the two parties, S.O.S. Romania and AUR. (…) Colleagues from POT and USR should join us and support this initiative! Romanians deserve a legitimate government, not one of group interests! It is time for the will of the citizens to be respected”, the S.O.S. message stated.

Last Monday, AUR president George Simion informed that the parliamentarians of this party would submit a motion of censure against the Ciolacu Government, claiming that whoever does not sign it is a “traitor”.

“We are submitting a motion of censure next week and we expect the same decent reaction from Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu – to leave”, stated the AUR president in Parliament. He claimed that the motion of censure would be signed by AUR parliamentarians together with “common sense” senators and deputies from the Opposition who wish to join them.

USR chairwoman Elena Lasconi advised her USR colleagues not to vote on the motion of censure announced by AUR.

“I am not a parliamentarian, I cannot vote. It is true, I am the leader of the USR and I would advise my colleagues not to do this because it seems to me that it is easy to demolish, but you have to think maturely about what you are putting in place, to think about the consequences. I think that at the moment we need calm and stability. Talking about the fall of the Government or removing the heads of the Government would lead the country into chaos,” Lasconi declared last Monday.

USR deputy Cătălin Drulă stated on Thursday that his party will not vote on the motion of censure initiated by AUR, since its predictable failure would ensure Marcel Ciolacu’s presence at the head of the Government at least until September.

“The AUR motion is a helping hand from Simion for Ciolacu. The Opposition can (practically) submit only one motion of censure per session. So if it fails, Ciolacu cannot be removed until September. At this moment, the Opposition DOES NOT have the votes to pass the motion. And Simion and Ciolacu know this”, wrote Cătălin Drulă.

He explained that the Opposition does not have the necessary votes to pass the motion, because, a week ago, there were 192 votes against the State Budget Law, which is how much the Opposition can muster. In order for the motion to pass, 234 votes are needed, Drulă pointed out