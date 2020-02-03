Censure motion to be read in Parliament today. PSD recovers two MPs from Pro Romania, claims it has all necessary votes

The censure motion against Ludovic Orban Cabinet filed by PSD will be read in Parliament on Monday.

Entitled “Orban Government/PNL- the privatisation of the Romanian democracy“, the motion is accusing the Liberal Government that it is breaking all democracy rules by assuming responsibility in Parliament on the law enshrining the election of mayors in two rounds.

The motion is initiated by PSD and UDMR, and it might be voted by some ALDE lawmakers as well.

Moreover, PSD has recovered two MPs from Pro Romania, deputies Georgian Pop and Corina Bogaciu who are thus returning to PSD. Under these circumstances, PSD has now 200 lawmakers and with those 30 votes from UDMR and four from ALDE, and has all chances to topple down the Orban Gov’t.

PSD has regained majority also in the Senate, after independent senator Sorin Emanuel Botnariu had announced he’s joining PSD, just half an hour after his colleague Eugen Gioancă had resigned from PSD and had become a member of PNL.

“Mathematically speaking we have 232 votes”, said PSD interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu last Friday.

“In case any PSD MP doesn’t vote the motion or is absent without leave on the voting day will be suspended from the party. In other words, he will not be on the PSD lists for the upcoming elections,” Ciolace threatened.

From the other camp, PM Ludovic Orban has mobilized the Liberal lawmakers, arguing he is not afraid of PSD and that he is working ‘day and night’ to repair what the previous Social Democrat ruling had ruined.

“I don’t know what will happen in Parliament, but I won’t allow to be judge by PSD, which has nothing to do with Romania’s interests. I am not afraid of them and, regardless of what will happen in the next period, we only have one thing to do: to answer the Romanians’ expectations, to succeed in all upcoming elections, either they will be early or due elections, or by one round or two rounds,” said PM Orban.

“Every day, both me and the ministers are working 14-16 hours a day. From 7 a.m. to midnight, with no limit, to find solutions for all the trouble those ones left us, for the unsolved problems, for all the damage and prejudices caused by them, and especially for the awful deficit in relation to al partners, we’re working to rise up Romania and take it on the normal path”, the premier added.

Ludovic Orban argued that after less than 3 months at ruling there is a radical twist of EU’s stance on Romania. “The business environment, as well as potential investors who want to invest in Romania have also radically changed their stances. This shift is also visible in the finances and banking sector, as Finance Minister Florin Citu and the ministry manage to get credits for much more performing interests, that are diminishing the Romanian state’s debts,” the PM pointed out.

Orban though stressed that it’s not his Cabinet to blame for contracting loans. “I would have preferred to take loans only to endorse investments, to provide co-financing for the EU projects, for the projects enabling Romania’s economic growth, and not to pay subsidies, social welfare and totally pumped salaries that are paid to some people who don’t deserve them”.