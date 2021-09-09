Censure motion voting postponed, it will be read in Parliament today

The motion of censure filed by USR-PLUS and AUR is to be read on Thursday at 16.00, in the meeting of the joint plenary session of the Parliament as initially convened by the two Chamber Speakers Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban.

By the votes of PSD, PNL and UDMR, the debate and the vote for the motion of censure were postponed after September 15, after the Constitutional Court ruled on the notification made by the Government.

PNL, PSD, UDMR and the Minorities group voted to postpone the debate and vote on the USR-PLUS-AUR censure motion until the Constitutional Court rules on the constitutional conflict invoked by the Government, more precisely after September 15.

On the other hand, USR-PLUS asked that the debate and the vote take place next week. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, refused to vote on the proposal made by UDMR.

In its turn, PSD argues that it is normal to wait for the CCR ruling.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has repeatedly tried to block the submission and debate of the motion of censure in the meeting of the reunited Permanent Bureaus.

In this regard, Prime Minister Florin Cîțu notified the Constitutional Court a day ago on the grounds that there is a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Parliament and the Government on the motion of censure of USR PLUS and AUR, which invokes “unconstitutional, both unfair and abusive to the executive authority “, as the motion of censure was initiated, filed and communicated with” violation of the constitutional provisions of Article 113 (2) of the Constitution “.

On the other side, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban explained that, according to the Constitution, the censure motion must be read within a maximum of 5 days from the submission in the Parliament. At the same time, Orban invokes a decision of the Constitutional Court from 2020 that he must debate the motion of censure as soon as possible after it has been read in plenary.