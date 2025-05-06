Central bank official lashes out at ex-PSD Finance minister over Euro historic high
Eugen Rădulescu, advisor to the National Bank has lashed out after Adrian Câciu, former PSD Minister of Finance, blamed those who voted for Nicușor Dan for the depreciation of the leu. In Eugen Rădulescu’s opinion, the PSD government has produced a disaster, from which the party is now trying to escape.
“When I was a child, they said that the height of shamelessness would be when you push an old woman up the stairs and ask her why she was in a hurry. Today, I learned, not surprisingly, that there is an incomparably greater height of shamelessness, and it is called PSD,” Rădulescu wrote on his Facebook page.
“A former finance minister makes an astonishing statement: “One euro, 5.1 lei. Today! You wanted a cold shower, extended nationwide and you took the mathematician there, you see that the cold water is starting to come! If you still didn’t like how it was, and some people really hated it, that’s it. We’re taking a break! So, not the disaster caused by the PSD administration, which brought the budget deficit to 9.3% of GDP in a year of peace, not the fact that a majority coalition in Parliament decided to bring out an expired can as a presidential candidate, to ensure his peace of mind from endless robbery, not the enormous risk that an anti-European will reach Cotroceni and then form a government of the same caliber – none of this has caused the leu to fall. It is to blame, no more, no less, than Nicușor Dan!, accused Rădulescu.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002