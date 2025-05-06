Eugen Rădulescu, advisor to the National Bank has lashed out after Adrian Câciu, former PSD Minister of Finance, blamed those who voted for Nicușor Dan for the depreciation of the leu. In Eugen Rădulescu’s opinion, the PSD government has produced a disaster, from which the party is now trying to escape.

“When I was a child, they said that the height of shamelessness would be when you push an old woman up the stairs and ask her why she was in a hurry. Today, I learned, not surprisingly, that there is an incomparably greater height of shamelessness, and it is called PSD,” Rădulescu wrote on his Facebook page.

“A former finance minister makes an astonishing statement: “One euro, 5.1 lei. Today! You wanted a cold shower, extended nationwide and you took the mathematician there, you see that the cold water is starting to come! If you still didn’t like how it was, and some people really hated it, that’s it. We’re taking a break! So, not the disaster caused by the PSD administration, which brought the budget deficit to 9.3% of GDP in a year of peace, not the fact that a majority coalition in Parliament decided to bring out an expired can as a presidential candidate, to ensure his peace of mind from endless robbery, not the enormous risk that an anti-European will reach Cotroceni and then form a government of the same caliber – none of this has caused the leu to fall. It is to blame, no more, no less, than Nicușor Dan!, accused Rădulescu.

He believes that the PSD withdrew from the government to pull others’ chestnuts out of the fire: “It is also noteworthy that, after pushing the old woman down the stairs, the PSD-ists are withdrawing so that others can pull the chestnuts they threw into the fire. That is what I call political responsibility. The last of the conclusions: “all guns on Nicușor Dan” is, obviously, the PSD message. Let’s see now if their plan to completely bury Romania, together with their candidate, George Simion, will work.”