Chamber of Deputies lifted ex-Health minister Banicioiu’s immunity

Prosecutors want Banicioiu to be investigated in a file where he is charged with influence peddling and bribe taking. Deputies have given the green light to the anti-corruption body’s request to lift the parliamentary immunity of MP Nicolae Banicioiu, former PSD minister of Health.

On Tuesday, the deputies have voted for Banicioiu to be stripped of immunity and to be criminally prosecuted by 202 votes to 12.

Last Friday, the Lower Chamber’s Legal Committee had voted for lifting the immunity of Banicioiu, by 19 votes in favour and 2 against.

The chairman of the legal committee, Nicusor Halici argued that the legal MPs had wanted to not prevent prosecutors from finding the truth. Halici said that the the DNA’s request “specified elements leading to a crime area”.

Also attending the legal committee’s sitting, Nicolae Bănicioiu claimed that all accusations are “lies”.