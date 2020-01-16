Child allowances to double as of August 1

The Government is expected to adopt in today’s sitting an emergency ordinance to postpone the enforcement of the law on doubling child allowances on August 1.

Labour minister Violeta Alexandru has asked the Cabinet to delay the deadline for this law adopted by the Parliament in December, on the ground there are no money envisaged in the 2020 budget for this increase.

“We’ll enforce the increase at the upcoming budget rectification, to secure the necessary funds“, said PM Ludovic Orban.

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the draft law that doubles the value of the child allowances two days ago. He argued he cannot oppose to such an increase, but the Government has to find resources to enforce the law.