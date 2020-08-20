China’s Embassy, Huawei retort to the U.S. Ambassador’s editorial

The Government in Beijing will continue to take the necessary actions to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the Chinese companies, says China’s Embassy in Bucharest, which has accused the United States of “slander” and “hegemony” after the U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman had stated in an editorial that “Huawei is still the wrong way” in implementing the 5G technology.

“China is firmly opposing to the USA’s slander and the deliberate repression of Huawei and of other Chinese companies. The U.S. has taken all kind of restrictive and repressive measures against Huawei and against other Chinese companies without any real proof, which is hegemony entirely“, according to the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Bucharest, as quoted by Hotnews.

The Chinese Embassy has denied all accusations, claiming that Huawei has not been involved in “any cyber security incident as the ones disclosed by Edward Snowden or WikiLeaks”.

“There has been no surveillance or interception operation such as PRISM, Equation Group or ECHELON and no other country has been able to prove evidence regarding <the back door> in the Huawei products,” says the Chinese embassy, accusing the U.S. of ‘inciting to ideological confrontation’ and of ‘reviving the Cold War’ in the 21st century, ‘by making people feel the McCarthyism ghost in the United States again’.

Huawei Romania has also reacted to ambassador Zuckerman’s stance, saying he “is using his authority to bring accusations without evidence and to undermine the company’s reputation”.