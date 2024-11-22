Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu admits that he went to the Formula 1 race in Nice with his son, but says that he did it with his own money, at a time when the Nordis company was not in financial difficulties. Ciolacu claims that he has documents to prove that he paid for the trip and refers to his opponents in this campaign. “Is there a man in this world who has not done himself a favor or tried to do a favor for his child?” he says.

After intiially denying that he was on a luxury private plane to Nice paid for by Nordis, PM Ciolacu backtracked early this week, saying that he went but paid for it with his own money.

“Have you ever wanted to please a child in your life? Have you ever wanted to please yourself in your life? Have you had a… sir, I want to see too… Have you, yes? Is there a person in this world who hasn’t done a pleasure for himself or hasn’t tried to please a child? Maybe sometimes the pleasure you wanted to give your child was, in a way, more your pleasure. I used to have, when I had a lot more time and Filip was younger, we used to have a boys’ weekend and just the two of us boys would go fishing, walk, to the mountains, talk… Sir, I did a pleasure, but I didn’t do this with public money, I did it with my own money. I don’t have any whims and I haven’t been given any favors by any private company, be it Nordis. I have the invoice, I have the payment orders, I have the receipts, I have paid absolutely everything. I will show them and I will show them and I have concluded this topic. Do you know what the value is? About half of that bottle of wine that Mr. Ciucă drank with two businessmen to convince one of them to be Nicuşor Dan’s opponent. That’s about the difference”, Marcel Ciolacu stated on Thursday evening on Romania TV.

“The problem is different. I am the black man who paid for myself with private money, in a context when three years ago I assume Nordis was not bankrupt. I did not bring Nordis to bankruptcy. Three years ago there was talk about Nordis, about something like that? We were not on vacation together, I wanted to go to a Formula 1 race with my son, the only Formula 1 race I have ever been to in my life, both me and Filip. It rained on us all the way, the entire race. I give explanations, Iohannis does not give any explanation, which was with public money. Mr. Ciucă does not give any explanation, which with public money promoted a personal book, about 2-3 million euros on all the billboards in Romania. That is my money, and yours, and the Romanians’, spent. My wealth and it is always controlled by ANI. I do not have a problem. I am talking about private money. Yes, I had a whim, I have the right to have it in my life. It wasn’t a very expensive one, but that’s how I wanted it. But I don’t see any explanation from the other side”, Marcel Ciolacu showed, in the intervention made in Budapest.

The PSD leader also attacked Mircea Geoană. “Mr. Geoană, the independent, right-wing candidate Mircea Geoană, also got into the picture… well, your brother-in-law stole 20 million euros, he’s sentenced to hard years in prison, fled the country, so as not to serve his sentence, and you’re talking about me resigning? Well, do you still have the courage? That guy stole the promotion money of Romanian companies. That’s the money, 20 million euros, that’s proven by a court. I’ll show the invoice, I’ll show the receipt, the OP and I’m done with the discussion. “You realize that I made requests to the bank and everywhere, to close the subject once and for all. What are we talking about? Is this an electoral campaign? All of Europe and the whole world is worried about two essential things: security and the economy. That should have been the main discussion in this electoral campaign,” Ciolacu added.

He added that, at the time when PSD supported Laura Vicol’s candidacy on its lists, the Nordis company, owned by the parliamentarian’s husband, was not bankrupt.

Visibly annoyed, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said again on Thursday that he paid for his own transportation on the plane that Nordis Travel rented from Țiriac Air, as reported by G4Media. Before the Government meeting, Ciolacu had an outburst on this topic, in a dialogue with the press, more precisely in an exchange of remarks with Adrian Vasilache, the HotNews journalist accredited to the government. “Sir, don’t you want to end this lie? Nobody has ever paid me anything,” Ciolacu replied angrily, when asked if he paid for his own private Nordis flight from Nice to Bucharest.

The publication G4Media.ro published a flight document (known in the aviation industry as a “gendec”) from which it emerges that PSD leaders Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu, Alfred Simonis and Laura Vicol flew in 2022 on a private jet rented from Ţiriac Air by the company Nordis, which entered insolvency at the beginning of October. Although they all denied ever flying on a private jet rented from Nordis, they all appear together with their children in the so-called “general declaration” (gendec) of the flight on May 30, 2022 on the Nice-Bucharest route, from where the PSD leaders together with their children were returning from the Formula 1 Grand Prix of the Principality of Monaco.

As a result of this information, three of the opposing candidates in the race for Cotroceni – Nicolae Ciucă, Elena Lasconi and Mircea Geoană – have asked Ciolacu to resign.