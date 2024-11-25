Ciolacu resigned from the position of PSD president

Marcel Ciolacu announced that he has resigned from the position of PSD president.

“The resignation is a unilateral act. We have also concluded this discussion. I will remain with my colleagues until Sunday, at the elections. We will also come up with an election calendar within the party. In the upcoming elections within the PSD, I, Marcel Ciolacu, will not run for any position. I will remain in the Government until a new majority comes”, declared Marcel Ciolacu, on Monday, upon arriving at the PSD headquarters.

Ciolacu congratulated the candidates entering the second round of the presidential elections. “I also wrote to Mrs. Lasconi, I called her, I assume she is resting”, added Ciolacu. “The PSD will not make any appeal even if the difference is very small. Respecting democratic rules is more important than personal interests”, specified Marcel Ciolacu.

The PSD has called a meeting of the National Political Council (CPN) at its headquarters in Kiseleff for 5:00 p.m. on Monday, after the party leader, Marcel Ciolacu, missed the second round of the presidential elections, a first for the PSD since 1989. The National Political Council is the party body that must validate the interim leadership until a congress is organized after the second round of the presidential elections.

The National Political Council is made up of: members of the National Permanent Bureau with voting rights, presidents of the PSD county/sector organizations, the president of the Bucharest municipality organization, the president of the PSD Diaspora organization, the president of the PSD Republic of Moldova organization, the general mayor of the Bucharest municipality, the sector mayors, the presidents of the County Administrative Councils, the mayors of the county residence municipalities, the president of the Institute for Social Democratic Studies – ISSD.

Marcel Ciolacu has officially missed the second round, which marks a negative first in the history of the largest party in the country: to become the first Social Democrats candidate not to reach the final for the position of president of the country. On Monday morning, USR officially asked him to announce his defeat in the first round of the presidential election, stating that Elena Lasconi entered the second round, “with a lead of several thousand votes” over him. Marcel Ciolacu is outranked by Elena Lasconi by almost 2,000 votes, at the time of publishing this news.