Ciolacu: US made no request to Romania regarding Tate brothers

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says the United States has not made any requests to Romania regarding the legal situation of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate. The statement comes after the Financial Times reported that the US has pressured Romania to lift travel restrictions imposed on the two influencers, who are under judicial control.

” The US has not made any requests to Romania upon the legal situation of well-known foreign influencers investigated by the Romanian authorities. There were no demands either during the @MAERomania– @RichardGrenell discussion or after it! Romania & USA share the same values regarding the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens,” said the Romanian PM in a X post.

The Financial Times reported that the Trump administration has pressured Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions targeting the Tate brothers. This comes as Andrew Tate is an admirer of US President Donald Trump.

The Tate brothers have been placed under judicial control in the case in which they are accused of human trafficking. Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have dual US and British citizenship, have enjoyed support on right-wing social media after they were arrested in Romania in 2022 and accused of human trafficking and money laundering, as well as of forming an organised crime group. They have denied all charges.