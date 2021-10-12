Ciolos replies to opinions that USR has been “set up”: Nobody needs to worry about my career

Romania’s PM-designate Dacian Ciolos said that USR has done “everything that a political party should do” when he came with a name for the PM position at the consultations with the head of state, retorting thus to “concerns” that USR has been “set up” and lured in a “political trap”. Ciolos also stated that “nobody needs to worry about my political career or for my bid for Presidency”.

“I received hundreds of questions and messages about my nomination as prime minister in this time of crisis. Those who wrote to me are worried that I have been drawn into a political trap or that I have been offered this solution to close the opportunity for a presidential candidacy. I want to clarify this situation, so as not to continue speculations or worries that are useless. From a political perspective, you must understand that we are the third party in terms of the number of parliamentary seats, but the only one that has presented a political solution to the current crisis. We are not stuck in internal affairs, we are not playing the political crisis by thinking about the votes two years from now on. We have simply done what a political party must do: assume a crisis situation and respond under the current circumstances. The idea that time is gained through such a nomination is a profound mistake. We are not in a situation of calm and social welfare in which we allow ourselves to procrastinate decisions by measuring with the caliper what advantages we get if we speculate on the moment. We have chosen to act.”

“From a personal perspective, I think there should be more concern for the sick and for those who have no room in hospitals or how the bills will be paid this winter. There is no need for anyone to worry about my political career or my candidacy for the presidency. We are in the midst of a pandemic and hundreds of lives are being lost every day, and our society needs to get out of the fascination of the political game and worry about the real reasons. The supreme mistake of politicians is that they have always believed that everything is about them. The government is about how Romanians will cope in these difficult months in which the pandemic threatens each of us, and the bills are a burden that some of us will not be able to overcome “, Dacian Cioloș posted on Facebook.