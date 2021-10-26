Citu: PM-designate Ciuca proposes political truce for a minority gov’t to PSD, USR party leaders

PNL leader and interim PM Florin Citu announced on Tuesday that PM-designate Nicolae Ciuca had sent to the party leaders a document representing a proposal for a political truce to endorse a minority PNL-UDMR government for a determined period.

“We are coming up with a new element that we hope will unblock the situation. Today, the PM designate sent to party leaders a document, a truce, through which all parties should endorse a minority government for a determined period, to get us through the winter. Meanwhile we have time to talk.

We are coming up with this document to be signed by all political leaders. If political leaders still don’t understand that we have to unblock the crisis, we are rapidly going to a situation that we cannot manage anymore,” Citu stated.

The interim premier said that the document had just been sent and that there are no answers yet from the political party leaders.

As for PSD potentially joining the government, Cîţu said that “it is a strange message”.

“PSD said that it does not want to govern, now it wants to enter government, let’s stop playing with the lives of Romanians, we manage this health crisis and then we discuss in the spring. They did not want to assume the government “, Cîţu commented.

He pointed out that an armistice is not made between friends but between enemies.

Asked about the PNL’s decisions stipulating that they will not negotiate with either USR or PSD, Cîțu answered: “This is not a negotiation, it is an armistice, in order to have this period of two or three months. In the end, we are in this situation, with a minority government, after the PNL made a concession in front of the parties. Today, we do not have any concessions from PSD and USR, they remained on the same positions as when they voted the censure motion, and the Romanians must know that ”.