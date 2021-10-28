Citu: Romania might have a government next week. Ciuca: I’ll play my cards to the end

The president of PNL, Florin Cîțu, on Thursday voiced his confidence that Romania will have a government next week. He also said that the PNL’s mandate for the prime minister designate Nicolae Ciucă is to continue supporting a PNL-UDMR minority government. The interim prime minister says negotiations can continue until the last minute, even after the submission of the list of ministers, which will take place on Saturday.

Florin Cîțu said on Thursday that Romania will have a government next week. “We should have a government next week,” Citu said. Asked by journalists if it is possible that the government led by Nicolae Ciucă is one of technocrats, Cîțu said that “this proposal was not made”. “It simply came to our notice then. No discussion … I don’t know if Mr. Nicolae Ciucă when he discussed with those from PSD (…), with those from USR … I don’t think it was discussed (this solution – n.r.). We have a mandate that has not changed so far, because we had no reasons “, replied the PNL president.

Citu admitted that there will be discussions in the PNL leadership committees on Thursday and Friday to decide the next steps to forma new government. He mentioned that his relationship with the PM designate Nicolae Ciuca is very good and that negotiations will continue including after the list of ministers is submitted: “Until the final moment”.

In his turn, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca had said on Wednesday that he will play his cards to the end and will not give up his mandate, mentioning that “the door is not closed to absolutely anyone” during the negotiations and that he will duly submit to Parliament the governing program and the Cabinet list by the deadline set on Saturday.

“My mandate is currently to negotiate for a PNL-UDMR minority government. (…) Making the mandate more flexible will be discussed and decided, if needed. (…) Here I think I can advance a date, not later than Friday, from my point of view, this would be the last day when we can hold this meeting of the National Political Bureau to decide on more flexibility,” Ciuca said.