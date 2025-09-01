- Advertisement -

Coalition Crisis: PNL Threatens Exit Over Admin Cuts, PM Bolojan Resigns?

President Nicu?or Dan to discuss with Coalition leaders on Tuesday.

By Romania Journal
Troubling waters inside the ruling coalition amid enforcement of austerity fiscal measures. Coalition parties failed to reach an agreement on job cuts and layoffs, so PNL is threatening to exit the coalition, while PSD and USR is clashing over decisions.

“We will only be part of a coalition that can keep the country afloat and relaunch it economically. Otherwise…”, the PNL sends on its Facebook page. The message comes a day after the package regarding the cuts in the local administration was postponed, at the request of the PSD, and in the Sunday meeting, Prime Minister Bolojan threatened to resign.

On Monday, from 7:00 p.m., Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan will appear before Parliament, to assume responsibility for five bills from the 2nd Package of fiscal measures.

The procedures necessary to finalize the approach forced the Head of Government to give up the meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who is today on a one-day visit to Romania.

In a message posted on its Facebook page, the PNL expresses its position on the percentage of cuts in public administration, following coalition discussions that led to the postponement of the measure. “Political parties must be reasonable: the effective reduction in positions is 10%. Not 25% or 45% as reported in the press,” the PNL said on its Facebook page on Monday. The message is attributed to Ciprian Ciucu, the party’s first vice president.
