The PNL reaction comes after coalition leaders failed to reach an agreement on the package of measures targeting cuts in local administration even on Sunday.

According to PSD sources, the prime minister obtained data according to which a 25% reduction in the total number of positions would not bring savings, because no position would be restructured, in the context where the scheme is not complete in all local public institutions.

Later, the Social Democratic leaders said that the final decision on the number of jobs cut cannot be made yet, as more calculations and assessments are needed, sources from the coalition told HotNews.

On the other hand, the PNL and USR continued to support the option in which 40% of local administration jobs are eliminated. During Sunday’s discussions, Ilie Bolojan told the other leaders that if the coalition does not find a solution to reduce the number of state employees, they must look for another prime minister, sources from the PNL and USR confirmed.

More precisely, PSD demands a 25% budget cut, but the prime minister says the percentage is too small to make a reform and wants a 45% cut.

The mayor of Buzău believes the process did not start naturally, given that “we are still operating under the same 1968 reform,” and that the entire system needs to be rethought.

“This is the truth. We ran a simulation at the AMR, the Association of Romanian Municipalities: after a 45% cut, 41% of Romania’s municipalities — basically the largest cities — could still hire people. So even after a 45% reduction, we’d still need to hire. That’s the situation in Buzău as well. Of course, there are colleagues where the staffing is already high or even too high, and they should reduce personnel — and it’s not a tragedy for a mayor or the employees to let people go. I understand them, but on the other hand, we need reform. In my opinion, it didn’t start naturally, because we are still functioning under the same 1968 reform — the communist system. We should rethink the entire system, and civil servants could have been let go only after implementing smaller steps, like merging smaller administrative units with larger towns… Territorial and administrative reform needs to happen. For example, alongside Oradea, we were the second-largest city and, for now, the last. What would have happened? The administrative area of Buzău would have doubled, leaving only about two employees in Țintești, a nearby commune with around 3,000 inhabitants. In four villages, the highway passed through the middle — a wonderful thing — and only two employees would have remained there. Reform could have been done alongside investments in these areas, since investments in such regions are usually not very high compared to the own revenues of a municipality,” said Constantin Toma.

USR Deputy Radu Mihaiu explained how coalition discussions went, noting that PSD requested a postponement of these measures and asked the Ministry of Development to present a plan. “In yesterday’s coalition discussions, that wasn’t the main concern expressed by the PSD colleagues. They wanted a short delay to see exactly how this would be done. From my point of view, mayors can make these reorganizations after reaching the target percentage. However, PSD colleagues wanted to postpone these measures and have the Ministry of Development present a plan,” Mihaiu said.

“The truth is that there was considerable discussion about the 40% reduction in maximum positions. Some municipalities hadn’t even used the maximum number of positions when they set up their organizational charts, meaning they had fewer positions than the allowed maximum, and not all positions were filled. So a 25% reduction in the maximum limit wouldn’t have represented any real reform. At one point, the 40% reduction was discussed — a proposal that, if I’m not mistaken, came from the PSD side — but later the colleagues wanted to think it over,” added the deputy.

Bolojan wants a real reform, and 25% does not mean a real reform, says Radu Mihaiu. “I’m just telling you that today there is a coalition meeting at 12:00 in which the amendments to the five projects already assumed from the second package are discussed, that tonight there will be an assumption on the five packages and that we have not managed to reach a consensus for the assumption this week of the package regarding local public administration. Certainly Mr. Bolojan would have wanted us to make a real reform. 25% does not mean a real reform, that’s true. 25% just means that we wave some figures on TV, but in reality no expenditure is reduced from local public administration. This is a reality that we must recognize. And the Prime Minister was not satisfied with this reality. I can confirm,” added Radu Mihaiu.

59% of Romanian municipalities should actually lay off people, and 48% should hire, says the mayor of Buzău. “Usually, the budget law requires you to budget for those positions that are not filled. On the other hand, you realize, we have a lot of bosses who justify themselves by positions. I’m talking about at least 10 department heads, I’m talking about directors, I don’t know how many, there are about 50 and so on. And the vacant positions can be taken into account to keep those bosses in office. On the other hand, naturally you don’t want to get out of comfort. I mean, a mayor should take responsibility to lay off, a colleague said that he really has to lay off 247 people. Of the 59% of Romanian municipalities that should actually lay off people, 48% should still be hired,” Constantin Toma opined.

Nicușor Dan to discuss with Coalition leaders on Tuesday

President Nicușor Dan will meet with the party leaders of the governing coalition on Tuesday, according to political sources. The discussions come after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan reportedly threatened to resign if the local administration reform is not completed. In fact, it is a topic that has created tensions between the four parties.

Political sources told Digi24.ro that President Nicușor Dan has called for talks with the leaders of the PNL, PSD, USR and UDMR. The meeting will take place on Tuesday and comes in the context of tensions within the Coalition regarding the reform projects discussed in the Government, especially the reform of local public administration.

This after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan allegedly put on the table simulations for a 45% reduction in local administration positions, instead of the 25% that was the initial percentage, which would have meant approximately 70,000 fewer positions and 17,000 people laid off.

The proposal particularly displeased the Social Democrats, so the leaders were unable to reach an agreement, and the measure was postponed. This is the reason why the Government will not assume responsibility for the territorial reform, along with the rest of the packages – the pensions of magistrates, the new tax changes, the health reform, that of state-owned and autonomous companies.

Amid all these, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan allegedly threatened to resign if there is no real reduction in local administration positions.

President Nicuşor Dan hinted that the projects prepared by the Executive may also contain mistakes. “When you take measures under time pressure, you also make mistakes. We will correct these mistakes starting with January 2027. We still have 2025 and 2026, which will be difficult years for Romanians,” said the President. Asked how long he thinks this Government will last, the Head of State also stated that he has no reservations that it would not last, considering that all pro-Western parties are in government.