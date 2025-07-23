Coalition Decisions: Anghel Saligny Will Continue

The leaders of the governing coalition parties met on Wednesday to finalize the list of measures included in the second fiscal package. The governing coalition decided that each project receiving funding through the “Anghel Saligny” program will be analyzed separately, to decide whether or not its funding will be frozen. Acting President Sorin Grindeanu said that “the program is not freezing” and that advanced investments will be carried forward.

Investments under the Anghel Saligny program are not freezing, announced the interim president of the PSD, Sorin Grindeanu. He specified that in the coming weeks each project will be analyzed, and those in advanced stages will continue to receive funding. “For every investment in roads, sewage, water, gas, the government invests in a better life for citizens in small and medium-sized localities. They should not be condemned to poverty,” he said. “You cannot condemn communities in Romania because of suspicions,” Grindeanu continued, adding that “those who stole must pay.”

In his turn, PNL first vice-president Ciprian Ciucu said that “the issue of stopping the “Anghel Saligny” Program was never raised, so no one won any dispute, because there was none”.

“I attended the meeting of the governing coalition today and I make a few clarifications, things that can be factually supported. These days there have been different messages in the communication of the parties in relation to the communication of the Government. I did not agree with a unified communication of the coalition, hence the fact that the press takes, as is normal, news from those who communicate them, as they communicate them”, wrote Ciprian Ciucu, Wednesday on Facebook.

“There was never any question of stopping the “Anghel Saligny” program, so no one won any dispute, because there was none. Yes, the projects in the Anghel Saligny Program will be evaluated individually, with regard to the actual stage of implementation, and not according to the level of payments. But I urge colleagues to be reserved – the budgetary resources are the same, they will basically only be prioritized according to implementation, not according to payments. It will take longer, but maybe it will be better. The projects will not be stopped, just postponed, and their financing will continue next year,” Ciucu underlined.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced that only projects with a high degree of completion will receive money this year, i.e. 35% of the total number of those currently underway, which displeased the Social Democrats, who even threatened to leave the government.

So, today’s meeting took place amid tensions sparked by the reduction of funds from the “Anghel Saligny” program — a decision challenged by some PSD leaders, who are now calling for the party’s withdrawal from the government.

The Social Democrats were unhappy with the measures announced by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, claiming they were made without prior consultation with coalition partners. According to PSD members, this is not the first time Bolojan has taken decisions unilaterally, referring also to the first set of fiscal measures.

The harshest criticism came from PSD Secretary General Paul Stănescu, who said the package was hastily and rigidly put together. He also stated that PSD should seriously consider whether it should remain in the governing coalition. PSD President Sorin Grindeanu added that some of Bolojan’s announcements are merely publicity stunts with no real impact. However, Grindeanu emphasized that PSD will not leave the government.

For his part, Ilie Bolojan said he does not wish to escalate tensions or create further controversy within the coalition. He stressed that political stability is crucial to sending a positive signal to investors.