Coalition Delays Again Decision on Local Gov’t Cuts

The ruling coalition has decided, once again, to postpone the decision on cuts in local public administration. The ruling parties will resume discussions next week, Tuesday. The rulers resumed discussions today at 2:00 PM on cutting positions in local administration, a topic postponed in recent weeks due to disagreements among parties. Also on the meeting’s agenda should have been the third package of measures, which should bring spending cuts to central institutions as well, while party leaders are expected to set a date for the Bucharest mayoral elections.

The coalition leaders’ meeting takes place just before the government session at 4:00 PM, which will adopt the budget revision. After deciding how to distribute budget funds to continue investments and pay pensions and salaries, coalition leaders must also reach a decision regarding staff cuts in city halls—a topic that has recently strained relations within the coalition.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan proposes laying off 13,000 employees from local administration by cutting 10% of filled positions, while PSD suggests reducing both personnel and goods-and-services expenses, but by a smaller percentage. PSD’s version: 5% cut in personnel expenses and 5% cut in goods-and-services expenses. UDMR, however, proposes a third option. Development Minister Cseke Attila told Digi24 on Wednesday that political leaders failing to reach an agreement harms the country’s stability and spoke about the negative effects of delaying the reform. UDMR would like to see fewer layoffs—7% or 8% of local administration employees—while covering the rest through expense cuts.

“The third option is to reduce not by 10%, but by 7% or 8%, and adjust the rest from lower expenses. In the end, you’ll achieve the same thing (…) This means eventually balancing out and saving about 1.4 to 1.5 billion per month. That would mean 14, 15, 16 billion per year. Now I’m speaking theoretically,” UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said Monday evening on Euronews Romania.

In addition to local administration cuts, the coalition must also agree on the third package of measures the government will assume in Parliament, which is expected to bring spending reductions in central institutions.

Bucharest election date still uncertain

The elections for Bucharest’s City Hall could take place on November 23—less than two months away—political sources told Digi24. According to them, a final decision should be made by next week within the coalition.

As for candidacies, several scenarios are on the table: from a joint PSD-PNL-USR candidate to separate candidates, which could destabilize the entire coalition and, by extension, the government.