Coalition Leaders Agree on Prefect, Deputy, and Agency Posts

The leaders of the governing coalition have finally decided, after several weeks of delay, how they will divide the posts of prefects, deputy prefects, and the heads of several major state agencies. Political sources told Digi24.ro that USR will receive four prefect positions, instead of the nine initially demanded by the party’s leaders, with PSD ceding three posts and PNL only one.

The matter of dividing several political appointments was settled during Wednesday’s coalition meeting, after numerous delays and tensions between USR, PSD, and PNL. Political sources told Digi24.ro that USR will receive four prefect posts, instead of the nine initially requested. Under the initial proposal, they would have taken over seven posts from PSD and two from PNL, which angered the Social Democrats, who consequently postponed the negotiations.

Where will have USR Prefects?

Now, USR will only take over three prefect posts from PSD and one from PNL. The counties where Dominic Fritz’s party will appoint prefects are Bacău, Botoșani, Timiș, and Bucharest. Notably, Bacău and Timiș are two of USR’s strong branches, represented by figures such as Lucian Viziteu and Dominic Fritz.

Although they will receive less than half the number of prefects they initially demanded, USR leaders reportedly agreed in exchange to secure a larger number of secretary of state posts.

As for deputy prefects, the distribution is as follows:

PSD – 27

PNL – 15

USR – 13

UDMR – 7

Negotiations also covered the leadership of several agencies where appointments are made exclusively on political grounds. As part of the deal, USR will lead 11 of these agencies. The final list of companies will be decided in a later coalition meeting.

Price Caps and Cuts in Public Administration: Contentious Issues

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the governing coalition decided to postpone by one week the decision regarding the extension of price caps on basic food products. Political sources told Digi24.ro that Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan requested more time for that.

According to political sources, they will have a new discussion next week, after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan asked for time to analyze whether the measure can be extended.

Regarding cuts in local public administration, Prime Minister Bolojan will meet with mayors and the heads of County Councils at 4:00 p.m., with a final decision expected next week.