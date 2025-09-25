Coalition Sets Budget Cuts, Finance Gets 12 Bln Lei for Interest

The Coalition met Thursday morning at the Victoria Palace to decide how funds will be allocated in the budget revision. The Ministries of Development, Transport, and Labor are set to receive the largest amounts for ongoing projects, alongside the Ministry of Finance, which will receive the biggest sum to cover interest payments. The government is also planning a second budget revision before the end of the year.
The Coalition also decided on changes regarding party subsidies. According to political sources, two scenarios were discussed: either cutting subsidies by 10% until the end of the year or suspending payments to parties in December. It remains to be seen which option will be agreed upon.
Possible budget allocations in the revision:
-
Ministry of Finance – 18 billion lei
-
Health Insurance Fund – 3.4 billion lei
-
Ministry of Labor – 2.5 billion lei
-
Ministry of Development – 2.5 billion lei
-
Ministry of Transport – 2.1 billion lei
-
Ministry of Energy – 1.2 billion lei
-
Ministry of Environment – 600 million lei
-
Ministry of Health – 280 million lei
The total amount allocated in the budget revision is expected to exceed 35 billion lei, possibly reaching up to 38 billion. Of this, approximately 25 billion comes from additional funds made available by the Ministry of Finance, while the rest will come from cuts at other ministries and institutions. For example, the Ministry of European Funds is expected to lose around 3.2 billion lei.
In addition to Development, Transport, and Labor, most of the money will go to the Ministry of Finance—around 18 billion lei, according to Digi24.ro sources. Nearly 12 billion lei of this amount will be used to pay interest. Another 1.6 billion lei will be transferred to the Reserve Fund. The Health Insurance Fund will receive 3.4 billion lei, while the Ministry of Health will get only 280 million lei. The Ministry of Energy is expected to receive 1.2 billion lei, and the Ministry of Environment 600 million lei.
The Ministry of Transport has numerous ongoing road and highway projects requiring funding, while the Ministry of Development is making payments through the “Anghel Saligny” program. Transport is set to receive 2.1 billion lei, though sources suggest the actual need to complete current projects is 3.5 billion lei. The Ministry of Labor will receive 2.5 billion lei, mainly for household energy compensation and social assistance. The Ministry of Development will also receive 2.5 billion lei to cover investments through the end of September.
A second budget revision by year-end
Government sources told Digi24.ro that the Executive is considering a second budget revision before the end of the year. Although ministries requested 80 billion lei this time, the Coalition decided that the Ministry of Finance will provide only the 25 billion lei initially discussed, supplemented by funds reallocated from ministries and institutions with surpluses.
