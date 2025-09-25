Coalition Sets Budget Cuts, Finance Gets 12 Bln Lei for Interest

The Coalition met Thursday morning at the Victoria Palace to decide how funds will be allocated in the budget revision. The Ministries of Development, Transport, and Labor are set to receive the largest amounts for ongoing projects, alongside the Ministry of Finance, which will receive the biggest sum to cover interest payments. The government is also planning a second budget revision before the end of the year.

The Coalition also decided on changes regarding party subsidies. According to political sources, two scenarios were discussed: either cutting subsidies by 10% until the end of the year or suspending payments to parties in December. It remains to be seen which option will be agreed upon.

Possible budget allocations in the revision:

Ministry of Finance – 18 billion lei

Health Insurance Fund – 3.4 billion lei

Ministry of Labor – 2.5 billion lei

Ministry of Development – 2.5 billion lei

Ministry of Transport – 2.1 billion lei

Ministry of Energy – 1.2 billion lei

Ministry of Environment – 600 million lei

Ministry of Health – 280 million lei



The total amount allocated in the budget revision is expected to exceed 35 billion lei, possibly reaching up to 38 billion. Of this, approximately 25 billion comes from additional funds made available by the Ministry of Finance, while the rest will come from cuts at other ministries and institutions. For example, the Ministry of European Funds is expected to lose around 3.2 billion lei.

In addition to Development, Transport, and Labor, most of the money will go to the Ministry of Finance—around 18 billion lei, according to Digi24.ro sources. Nearly 12 billion lei of this amount will be used to pay interest. Another 1.6 billion lei will be transferred to the Reserve Fund. The Health Insurance Fund will receive 3.4 billion lei, while the Ministry of Health will get only 280 million lei. The Ministry of Energy is expected to receive 1.2 billion lei, and the Ministry of Environment 600 million lei.

The Ministry of Transport has numerous ongoing road and highway projects requiring funding, while the Ministry of Development is making payments through the “Anghel Saligny” program. Transport is set to receive 2.1 billion lei, though sources suggest the actual need to complete current projects is 3.5 billion lei. The Ministry of Labor will receive 2.5 billion lei, mainly for household energy compensation and social assistance. The Ministry of Development will also receive 2.5 billion lei to cover investments through the end of September.

The ministries had requested 80 billion lei, a large sum considering that the budget gap that the Executive is trying to cover is just over 30 billion lei. However, according to information obtained by Digi24, the Ministry of Finance cannot grant the 80 billion lei. It is money that the ministries are requesting to cover expenses with some projects, to cover salaries and more. However, the Ministry of Finance can only grant 25 billion lei. The rectification was created on a budget deficit of 8.4% of GDP, after the Prime Minister negotiated a new deficit target in Brussels these days, because the initial one was 7%. Romania could not meet this target. The coalition will also discuss the reform of local public administration, which should have already been ready, if there was consensus. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan wants 13,000 positions to disappear, because that is where the reduction would be made. On the other hand, PSD argues that city halls should be allowed to cut where they deem necessary, so that their activity is not blocked. One option would be 5% from jobs, 5% from goods and services. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Wednesday that the budget rectification project will be made transparent for decision-making on Friday, and will be adopted in a government meeting next Tuesday at the latest. He says that the rectification is “stressed” due to the high level of PNRR investments that have already been contracted.

A second budget revision by year-end

Government sources told Digi24.ro that the Executive is considering a second budget revision before the end of the year. Although ministries requested 80 billion lei this time, the Coalition decided that the Ministry of Finance will provide only the 25 billion lei initially discussed, supplemented by funds reallocated from ministries and institutions with surpluses.