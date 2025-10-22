Coalition Tensions Rise Over Special Pensions Law

“We came forward with a proposal that, from our point of view, seeks to solve a problem that must find a resolution — namely, the issue of magistrates’ pensions, these special pensions — through dialogue. As we speak today, we have a justice system that is on strike, a justice system whose representatives and various actors say they have not had any dialogue with the government,” explained PSD president Sorin Grindeanu, referring to discussions within the coalition.

Grindeanu added that “we have a justice system that must be treated as a partner at this moment, in order to find the right solution for eliminating these special pensions and establishing a perfectly decent retirement age, similar to that in other European countries.”

“We proposed the creation of a rapid working group that would, while awaiting the Constitutional Court’s reasoning for rejecting the initial bill, prepare a new version that could be resubmitted, so we can move forward. Instead, we were met with — let’s say — a big dose of pride and even live broadcasts from the meeting itself,” Grindeanu said in Parliament.

According to Grindeanu, even the President of Romania said there are certain elements or articles — following his discussions with the High Court, CSM, and other judicial actors — that should be reformulated.

“This bill, assumed by the government, did not take into account the president’s remarks. This lack of dialogue led me to propose this solution to unblock the situation. Everyone wants to solve it. (…) From what I understand, even if the project had passed the first procedural stage, it would have been rejected on substance as well. (…) As things stand now, based on the Constitutional Court’s communication, the bill was rejected entirely on procedural grounds. So we must start over — by correcting the mistakes that the government clearly made in its first attempt,” Grindeanu said.

The interim PSD leader added that one of the main issues was precisely this lack of dialogue. He mentioned that there are two possible ways to move forward: either another government assumption of responsibility after the Constitutional Court’s motivation is received, or a new bill introduced in Parliament to follow the regular legislative process.

According to Digi24, tensions also arose during last night’s coalition meeting on this topic. Two subjects were discussed — the Bucharest local elections and the special pensions law. PSD requested guarantees that PNL and USR would not later withdraw one candidate in favor of the other. Ilie Bolojan replied that no written addendum was needed since “we honor our agreements.” Grindeanu warned that if this “gentleman’s agreement” was broken, the coalition would collapse.

The discussion escalated when the special pensions reform was brought up. PSD insisted on forming a working group to address the issue, but the Prime Minister opposed it, saying it was unnecessary. Tánczos Barna told the Social Democrats that forming such a group would “bury the reform for at least four months.” At that point, Sorin Grindeanu stood up and left the meeting.

The Social Democrats proposed establishing a working group to handle the reform of special pensions, in consultation with magistrates’ associations, to ensure the bill would not be vulnerable to constitutional challenges.

However, PM Ilie Bolojan’s response was: “The law wasn’t rejected on substance; there’s no need to change the bill — just make sure all the approvals are in place. It’s not like we haven’t spoken to magistrates. We did, we made concessions, we included a 10-year transition period. What did they do? The next day after we requested their opinion, they went on strike. (…) The Justice Ministry didn’t even draft the bill — the Labor Ministry did.”

“If PSD is to blame, then you no longer have us as partners,” retorted Sorin Grindeanu.

UDMR leader Tánczos Barna opined: “You know very well that if we set up a working group now, we’ll bury this topic for at least four months.”

“The Prime Minister seems more interested in building his public image than solving the issue — he wants to pose as the savior. ‘You can’t fail and then do the same thing expecting a different result,’” said Social Democratic sources.