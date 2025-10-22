Coalition Tensions Rise Over Special Pensions Law

The interim president of the PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, said on Wednesday, regarding the coalition discussions regarding a working group on magistrates’ pensions, that he had received nothing from the coalition partners except a large dose of arrogance and live broadcasts during the session on Tuesday evening. He indicated that he understood from sources that even if the project had passed, in form, to the Constitutional Court, it would have failed on the merits and mentioned that it must be started from scratch.
