The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has once again put the scenario of breaking up the governing coalition on the table. This happened during the meeting held Wednesday evening at the Victoria Palace, when leaders discussed the elections for Bucharest City Hall, political sources told Digi24.ro. The reason for the discontent would be the possible joint PNL–USR candidacy for Bucharest.

The Mayor of Bucharest’s Sector 4, Daniel Băluță, floated as a possible PSD candidate in the elections for Bucharest City Hall, declared that the Social Democrats will withdraw from the governing coalition if PNL and USR form an alliance for Bucharest.

“A PNL–USR alliance certainly excludes one thing – the Social Democratic Party. We cannot be in a coalition together and fight against each other during the election campaign. (…) Clearly, in such a situation PSD would withdraw from the coalition. The core dispute is not about the election date. (…) This isolationist approach they are taking could definitely lead us to leave the coalition,” the mayor stated in a press conference.

The leaders of the governing coalition discussed on Wednesday evening at the Victoria Palace the elections for Bucharest City Hall – a subject that sparked tensions between PNL, PSD, and USR. Political sources told Digi24.ro that Sorin Grindeanu threatened to break up the coalition if PNL and USR agree on a joint candidate for Bucharest. The Social Democrats argue that such an alliance would almost certainly secure victory for the two parties. “What is the point of a coalition if you isolate PSD whenever it suits you?” was the explanation from within PSD, a message also publicly voiced by Sorin Grindeanu in recent weeks.

Moreover, coalition leaders did not reach an agreement on the election date. Initially, PNL and USR proposed November, but March of next year remains under discussion. Another issue causing discontent in the coalition is the distribution of prefect and sub-prefect positions across the country, as PNL wants them to also be shared with USR. According to sources, this discussion will be settled next week.

Decisions regarding “Anghel Saligny”

The coalition meeting ended after nearly two hours of talks, during which leaders decided on changes to the “Anghel Saligny” investment program. Political sources told Digi24.ro that, at the proposal of the Minister of Development, a new formula was agreed for the allocation of funds until the program ends in 2028. Thus, mayors and county council presidents will be able to stagger some payments over the next three years. Additionally, at this autumn’s budget revision, overdue invoices are expected to be paid.

Cătălin Drula responds to Daniel Băluță: Threatening the country’s stability for a party calculation is political blackmail

USR deputy Cătălin Drulă declared on Thursday, regarding the statements of PSD First Vice President Daniel Băluță, regarding “PSD’s withdrawal from the coalition in the event of a USR-PNL coalition for Bucharest City Hall”, that “threat the stability of the country for a party calculation is political blackmail behind the people’s backs”.

“Threatening the stability of the country for a party calculation is political blackmail behind the people’s backs. Elections are not a privilege of the PSD, they are a right of the people and no one is allowed to treat it as a party calculation. Don’t play with democracy and the right to vote. Mr. Băluță and the PSD should show more respect for Romanians and for Bucharesters. Elections are not a decision of opportunity by the Government or a party. They are a legal obligation, clearly stipulated in the law: they must be organized within three months of the vacancy of the position. Bucharest needs elections. We have had an interim mayor for 108 days. It is a situation that cannot go forward. Our city needs a legitimate mayor, voted by the people, who will bring order to traffic, cleanliness to the administration and develop a unified city”, says Cătălin Drulă in a statement sent by USR.