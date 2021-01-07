Congress validates Biden’s presidential victory; 4 dead after Trump supporters occupy US Capitol

A violent mob of supporters of President Donald Trump took the U.S. Capitol by storm on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in an unprecedented attempt to overturn America’s presidential election. Trump’s followers gathered in front of the Capitol as of Wednesday at noon to protest against Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in election and their protest turned into a violent occupation of the Capital in an attempt to prevent Trump’s replacement in the White House.

While the police forces tried to barricade de building, the members of the U.S. Congress hurried to hide under desks and put the gas masks on.

Trump supporters fought with Capitol police and then forced their way into the building, breaking windows and scaling the outside walls. Several officers, at least 14, were wounded and the National Guards of several nearby US states were mobilised to provide support

The Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

DC police said four people died during the siege – one woman was shot by police and died in hospital while three others had medical emergencies. More than 50 people were arrested.

As for Trump, he eventually gave a statement via a recorded video, repeating his false claim that the election was stolen but asking supporters to “stay peaceful“. Several hours later he called for the crowd to “go home” before adding: “We love you. You’re very special.”

Congress reconvened in the evening, with lawmakers slamming the protests at the Capitol and vowing to finish confirming the Electoral College vote for Biden’s election, even if it took all night.

Before dawn Thursday, lawmakers completed their work, confirming Biden won the presidential election. Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the joint session, announced the tally, 306-232.

Trump, who had steadfastly refused to concede the election, said in a statement immediately after the vote there “will be an orderly transition” of power on inauguration day.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to twitter by an aide.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube removed the video from their platforms over Trump’s false election claim. Twitter said his account would be locked for the next 12 hours and threatened him with “permanent suspension”. Facebook announced it would block him from posting for 24 hours.

Hours after the chaos prompted by Trump’s mob, several aides of the outgoing President resigned.

President Donald Trump’s deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger resigned Wednesday afternoon in response to Trump’s reaction to a mob of his supporters breaching the US Capitol, a person close to Pottinger confirms to CNN.

Several of Trump’s top national security aides — including national security adviser Robert O’Brien and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell.

White House staffers were visibly shaken by Trump’s response to the mob breaching Capitol Hill, and Trump’s own party, is backing away form him.

Other riots instigated by Trump supporters were staged outside legislatures in states including Georgia, New Mexico, Ohio and California, leading some to be evacuated. Some scuffles broke out but most demonstrations were small and led to only a few arrests.

QAnon supporter in horned helmet joining Capital riot becomes viral

Among the supporters of President Donald Trump who mobbed their way into the U.S. Capitol, one in his fur, horned hat and painted face was Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter who has been a fixture at Arizona right-wing political rallies over the past year, azcentral.com reports.

Angeli was seen in photographs from Washington, D.C., amid protesters who turned violent and stormed the building. In a recent interview, Angeli had stated that he resorted to this outfit to “draw attention”. Starting 2019, Jake Angeli, aged 33, has been joining rallies, talking about various conspiracy theories, many of them being rumored by the QAnon movement. As a matter of fact, he is dubbed as “the QAnon shaman” and he sometimes wears a banner reading “Q sent me”. According to US journalist Nick Martin from The Informant, Jake Angeli is a run-of-the-mill actor who is a voice over guy and singer.

Combined reports