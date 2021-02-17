Constitutional Court – green light for the law saving escapists from prison

The Constitutional Court has rejected the referrals filed by the Government, Ombudsman and the High Court of Cassation and Justice on the law that saves escapists from prison.

The Chamber of Deputies passed this controversial law initiated by the PSD deputy Catalin Radulescu, aka AKM MP in mid December last year. The law meant to help escapists get away with a potential prison sentence if the prejudice they brought to the state budget is up to EUR 100,000 and if they reimburse it entirely.

CCR ruled today that the bill is constitutional.