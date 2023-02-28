Constitutional Court green lights the increase of mayors’ salaries

The judges of the Constitutional Court have decided to reject the the USR’s challenge on the law that increases the salaries of mayors, official sources told mass media. The decision comes in the context in which we are a year before the general elections, and by this the mayors will be motivated with an increase in allowances by approximately 2,000 lei.

The President of the Constitutional Court, Marian Enache, declared after the meeting that the decision of the Court’s judges consisted in rejecting the unconstitutionality criticism of the draft law.

“Under these conditions, the consequence of the solution adopted by the Court is that the application of the method of calculation for the allowances of mayors and local councilors is constitutional. The Court’s vote was by a large majority. Therefore, the law declared constitutional, procedurally, is submitted to the president who is to be submitted to the president R, who is to promulgate it, obviously under the conditions in which he does not formulate a request for re-examination”, said the president of the CCR. After the decision of the Constitutional Court, the bill will go to President Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

The draft law was initiated by the PSD, PNL and UDMR lawmakers and regulates the emergency ordinance 115/2022, whereby starting from August 2022, a quarter of the difference between the basic salary provided for by the Framework Law no. 153/2017 was granted for 2022 and December 2021.

The legislative initiative stipulates that the salaries of local elected officials be calculated and updated with reference to the minimum salary from 2021 and not from 2019 as it is currently. The salary increase would apply only to the local public administration, respectively to mayors, vice-mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of County Councils.

According to the bill, the staff from local administrations would also receive more money, because their salaries are determined according to the allowance of the vice-mayor or the vice-president of the County Council. At the same time, the deputy mayor of Bucharest could benefit of 1,980 gross lei in addition to his salary.

In the case of mayors, they will receive an additional 1,150 lei gross, in the case of a municipality of up to 3,000 inhabitants, and up to 2,200 lei gross in the case of the mayor of Bucharest. The coalition motivated the need for the salary increase by the fact that “an injustice has been created due to the freezing of the salaries of local government budget workers in the last four years.

The draft law was adopted last year, in September, by the Parliament but was challenged by the USR and the Law Force at the Constitutional Court. According to USR and Forța Democrată MPs, the normative act does not indicate the source of funding, as provided by art. 138 para. (5) from the Constitution.

USR also invoked the violation of the constitutional provisions regarding the parliamentary procedure for the adoption of laws, given that the normative act was adopted two days before the deadline set for the submission of amendments expired.