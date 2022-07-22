Construction of a new section of the Transilvania Highway to start next week, minister claims

The construction of the Zimbor-Poarta Sălajului section of the Transilvania Highway will start next week, the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, announced on Friday.

“The Order for the construction of the Zimbor-Poarta Sălajului section (Transilvania Highway) has been issued! From next week (July 25), the Romanian constructor can start work on the 12.24 km of this section,” minister Grindeanu posted on Facebook.

The construction, financed by PNRR, has a value of 680.40 million lei (without VAT) and must be completed by 2024, i.e. in 24 months.