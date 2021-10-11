Consultations at Cotroceni: PNL, PSD advance no name for the PM seat, USR proposes Dacian Ciolos

However, Citu has sent a clear signal that he doesn’t want USR to return in the ruling coalition. “PNL has a decision adopted in the Executive Bureau saying that we cannot go to rule next to USR if they vote the censure motion (…) At this point, there is a majority voted in parliament, USR-PSD-AUR. I don’t think they are so cynical and dismiss a government without coming up with solutions. For the time being we don’t have a parliamentary majority shaped, so we haven’t advanced any name for the PM office. When we have majority we’ll advance a name. Of course, we’ll negotiate. All options are on the table, as we said before the motion, we’ll do what it’s best for Romania and for PNL”, Citu said after consultations with the head of state. He avoided an answer on who they are negotiating with to secure endorsement for a Liberal Cabinet.
PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu said that, from their point of view, a parliamentary majority will be shaped in favor of early elections. “We told the President that without a consistent majority in Parliament we cannot talk about a minority government. Romania is in a deep social, economic and health crisis. Either there is a majority for a potential government, or for early elections.”
Ciolacu said that the Social Democrats might eye the position of speaker of the Chamber of Deputies if “a majority is taking shape” in Parliament, adding that for the time being, the position of “chief of the Red Plague” party is enough for him.