Controversies around Gov’t supported platform against fake news

After a part of the mainstream media reported that a working group set up by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), which was joined by the Government, together with the the media watchdog and several NGOs, is preparing an IT platform that will scan the online press, but also blogs and social networks, to detect “fake news”, sources of misinformation and propaganda in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, the Government said it was an initiative kicked off by the civil society.

The draft project has however raised concerns that it will also impact on the good-faith media investigations into potential deeds of corruption or deficiencies of the authorities.

According to Profit.ro, the Government’s communication team asked the public relations departments of all ministries, in a joint message sent by email, to appoint a representative in the working group and to come, by Friday, March 11, with comments on the narratives and keywords included in the search engines and analysis parameters.

According to the submitted proposals, the first of the word combinations that will warn over possible misinformation and Russian propaganda in the algorithms of the platform is the one that would associate, in the same text, the Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca or President Iohannis with a context of “corruption” or incompetence ”, having as a marker of misinformation expressions such as“ mess ”or“ theft”.

For the investigative press, for instance, any article that reported acts of corruption, incompetence or other deficiencies in the Executive would make the author suspicious of being an agent of Russian propaganda according to the algorithms of the future platform. Likewise, any similar post on blogs or social networks.

The Government reacted, arguing it is not their draft project, but it was initiated by an NGO.

“The project is initiated by civil society, and the Government has not requested the monitoring of any specific deadline. The activity of the group is independent of the functioning and structures of the Government, the products received will be analyzed and, eventually, capitalized. The initiatives of NGOs and media experts will generate recommendations in the field of combating misinformation and false news. The Government is open to cooperation with the NGOs representatives as long as the result of the cooperation is in the interest and for the benefit of the citizen”, the Government mentions in a press release.

In its turn, GlobalFocus Center, the NGO that initiated the project, said it is an independent initiative, not funded by the Government and the platform is only meant to detect and counter the fake news amid the war in Ukraine and the related topics.

“Precisely as the government had poor communication these days, we saw the effects (people take iodine pills, queues form at gas stations, banks and passport offices) and we were asked, as experts, to clarify the situation, we took the initiative to create, exclusively together with colleagues from other NGOs, a mechanism through which to put pressure on the government to communicate more promptly, more correctly, more completely”, reads a press statement by the NGO.

“This mechanism is 100% independent, there is no government funding (there is currently no funding at all – we are in talks with international partners to identify it!), the government will not be the only beneficiary, we do not work and do not we will work for the government or to protect it, it is free to consider or not our recommendations. We are fully responsible for the recommendations we make, and the government is fully responsible for how it intends to respond to them. There will be a collaboration protocol between this task force of experts and beneficiaries (including the government) that will specify very clearly what it does and what it is and especially what it does NOT do and is NOT this mechanism, so as to make sure that it supports , does not impede freedom of expression. All our activity so far has been put in the service of correct information and often this has brought us into conflict with political or governmental institutions,” GlobalFocus Center further explained.

The NGO also added that the mechanism is not yet concluded and the words in the search algorithms are not permanent, and that they still are agreed among the civil society and the gov’t institutions within a brainstorming process. They said applications such as Pulsar and CrowdTangle will be used on the platform.