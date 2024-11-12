The court decided that the Presidential Administration must communicate within 10 days all the information regarding the expenses on the external trips of President Klaus Iohannis requested by the deputy USR Claudiu Năsui, considered of public interest. The decision is not final and can be appealed within 15 days. At the same time, the PSD requested the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to establish a joint inquiry commission regarding the expenses made by the Presidential Administration and other state institutions in the personal interest of the head of state.

“I won the case against Klaus Iohannis. A year ago I sued Klaus Iohannis to declassify his luxury jet travel expenses. Of course, he didn’t do them with his own or PNL’s money, but with your money. I do these processes not only for transparency, but also to demonstrate to everyone that state spending can be reduced. The PNL and their PSD allies have enriched themselves with your money and want to continue doing so,” wrote Claudiu Năsui on Facebook on Tuesday.

“From the opposition, we can only expose them. This is when the justice system still works. But we rely on their common sense to stop once exposed. Unfortunately, as you can see, they don’t really have common sense. For example, Mr. Iohannis has not stopped traveling in luxury aircraft chartered with your money, he is also building a 9 million euro palace through RA-APPS, controlled by the PNL. If we want to stop them, there must be enough of us who demand the reduction of state expenses and the enormous taxes that the state nomenclature brags about”, Nasui added.

PSD wants to know Iohannis’s expenses for stopovers in Sibiu, accommodation during trips and investments in villas

On top of all, Social Democrats also want to know how much Klaus Iohannis’ luxury transport and stopovers in Sibiu cost, accommodation in premium conditions during internal and external trips , ski vacations, the golf courses at Villa Lac 3, but also the modernizations and other investments made in Villa de la Neptun.

Thus, the parliamentary groups of the PSD requested, the reunited Permanent Offices of the two Chambers of the Legislature to introduce, on the agenda, a draft of the Parliament’s Decision for the establishment of a joint commission of inquiry regarding the expenses incurred by the Presidential Administration and other state institutions in the personal interest of the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis.

“Considering that, despite the legitimate public interest, the Presidential Administration refused to make these data public, the establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry is the only legal way to bring this information to the attention of the citizens”, PSD says in a press release.

PSD also say that among the objectives of the commission of inquiry is the determination of the sums spent on: luxury transport and stopovers in Sibiu not highlighted in the agenda of the Presidential Administration; accommodation in premium conditions on the occasion of internal and external trips of President Iohannis; ski holidays; the golf courses at Vila Lac 3; the modernizations and other investments made to Villa de la Neptun.

“An important objective of the future parliamentary commission of inquiry will be to establish the legal basis and the reasons invoked for the secrecy of the expenses made by the Presidential Administration and other state institutions in the personal interest of President Iohannis,” says PSD.

The commission of inquiry aims to find out the amounts allocated for the redevelopment of the villa in Bulevardul Aviatorilor 86, intended as a residence for a former head of state, PSD representatives add. It will consist of 15 members, to be led by an office, composed of a president, two vice-presidents and two secretaries.

Last week, the Government declassified the document indicating that the villa in Aviatorilor, in which almost 3 million euros have been invested so far, is ready for the head of state Klaus Iohannis.