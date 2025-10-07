Cristian Diaconescu to Become Ambassador to Turkey

Cristian Diaconescu, currently Presidential Adviser at the Department of National Security, will be appointed Romania’s ambassador to Turkey, according to political sources cited by News.ro.

Luminița Odobescu, Presidential Adviser for European Affairs, is also expected to be appointed ambassador to Madrid. Both officials will conclude their mandates at the Presidential Administration starting November 1, at their own request.

The decrees approving their release from office were signed on Monday by President Nicuşor Dan, who also announced new appointments.

In addition, former Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș is being considered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) for the position of Romania’s ambassador to the European Union. The post is currently held by Iulia Matei, who was appointed in 2021 by former President Klaus Iohannis.

Andrei Țărnea, currently spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is also set to be appointed ambassador, although his destination is still under negotiation, the same sources report.

Meanwhile, Andrei Muraru, Romania’s ambassador to the United States, is expected to be recalled to Bucharest this autumn. Muraru has informed the MAE leadership that he intends to end his diplomatic career once his mission in Washington concludes, as he plans to re-enter the political arena in Romania.