CSAT, new meeting today on Ukraine. President Iohannis: Romania supports the integration of Ukraine, R. of Moldova and Georgia into the EU

Romania’s Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) is convening in a new meeting today at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with President Klaus Iohannis chairing it.

According to the Presidential Administration, the latest developments in Euro-Atlantic security amidst the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and the implications for Romania are on the meeting’s agenda, along with measures to enable an integrated management of a potential huge inflow of refugees from the neighbouring country.

A CSAT meeting also took place last Thursday, focusing on the implications for Euro-Atlantic security amidst the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine.

At the end of the meeting, President Iohannis said that Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine, and Romanians should not fear for their safety.

“Dear Romanians, I know that you are concerned about the conflict that is taking place not far from the borders of our country, but I can assure you: no Romanian should be afraid for his or her family’s safety,” said the head of state.

He also pointed out that Romania is ready to deal with any economic and humanitarian consequences that a possible lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine could generate.

Meanwhile on Monday, Iohannis had several reactions on Twitter, one of them being that Romania is entirely endorsing the integration of Ukraine in the EU, referring to the Ukrainian President’s move to sign the Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

“Romania🇷🇴 fully supports the integration of Ukraine🇺🇦, as well as of the Republic of Moldova🇲🇩 and Georgia🇬🇪, with the European Union🇪🇺. The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this to become reality,” Iohannis tweeted.

Also on Twitter, the Romanian President announced Romania’s availability to host on its territory a humanitarian hub for Ukraine.

“I expressed 🇷🇴 Romania’s readiness to act as a distribution hub for the humanitarian assistance for #Ukraine, capitalizing on its position as neighbouring state with the longest border with #Ukraine.”