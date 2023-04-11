CSAT: Romania has decided to buy F-35 fighter jets

Romania will buy F-35 fighter jets produced in the USA, among the most advanced fighter jets in the world, it was decided in the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting on Tuesday.

“The modernization process of the Air Force will continue with the acquisition of the latest generation F-35 aircraft. These aircraft, equipped with a wide range of advanced sensors, the ability to exchange encrypted information in real time with both air platforms and ground-based defense systems, the ability to actually manage the operational picture of the battlefield, as well and with high-precision intelligent munitions, allow achieving and maintaining air superiority, a mandatory condition for ensuring sovereignty in the national airspace and, if necessary, for its defense.

In this regard, the members of the Council approved the Concept of achieving the operational capability of air defense with V-generation multi-role aircraft”, says press release of the Presidential Administration.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis had announced since February that Romania would purchase the F-35 model, the 5th generation aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin and which began to be the most selected new aircraft of many NATO member states, including Norway which is making the transition from to the F-16, planes that will thus reach us.

The transition to 5th generation aircraft, even if it is theoretically scheduled to take place after 2030, will take years and requires, in addition to contracts signed in advance and large payments made in installments before actually seeing the devices delivered, and infrastructure preparations , logistics and pilot training.