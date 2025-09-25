CSAT: Romania to down violating aircraft, drones by NATO rules

The Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) decided that military aircraft and drones that violate Romania’s airspace will be shot down at the mission commander’s discretion, following NATO rules, while civilian aircraft will be dealt with at the minister’s discretion. Authorities will update the list of objectives that need protection.

At the end of the CSAT meeting, the Minister of Defence held a brief press conference. He announced that the discussion covered the potential downing of aircraft entering Romanian territory. He clarified that for drones, the chain of command for interception belongs to the mission commander, as is the case for military aircraft, but following NATO rules and in a gradual manner. The minister emphasized that the decision to shoot down an aircraft is taken only as a last resort.

Regarding unidentified civilian drones and manned aircraft, the decision to shoot down remains with the minister, as before. He explained that this procedure was established following the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, with the downing of a civilian aircraft considered a political decision.

He also announced the updating of the legal framework regarding objectives requiring protection against drones. All institutions maintain a list of assets that must be defended, which is updated based on context. For example, during a state visit, the location of the visit temporarily becomes an objective requiring protection.

The CSAT meeting was held on Thursday, 25 September 2025, at 12:00 at the Cotroceni Palace, convened by President Nicușor Dan.

The agenda included establishing objectives that require protection measures against threats from unmanned aerial systems and defining the general technical requirements for equipment and technical systems used to implement protective measures. Additionally, the meeting aimed to determine which officials have the authority to order or approve actions against aircraft and aerial vehicles that unlawfully enter national airspace and to establish the notification procedure for measures taken to control the use of national airspace.

The meeting was convened amid increasing provocative actions by Russia in NATO airspace. Recently, a Russian drone entered Romanian territory, approximately 20 km southwest of Chilia Veche (Tulcea). Poland also shot down Russian drones entering its airspace for the first time. In Estonia, three MiG-31 aircraft entered the country’s airspace, and two other Russian planes flew at low altitude over a Polish offshore oil platform in the Baltic Sea.