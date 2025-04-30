Acting President Ilie Bolojan announced, following the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) meeting held Wednesday afternoon, that Romania will gradually increase its defense budget over the coming years and will access the loan facility offered by the European Union to strengthen the defense capabilities of member states. According to Bolojan, “this is a favorable loan with a 40-year repayment period.”

The measures are part of a broader strategic effort to align Romania with its European partners in ensuring regional and continental security.

One of the key items on the CSAT agenda was Romania’s involvement in the EU’s joint defense plan. The council decided that Romania must enhance its defense capacity by 2030. As such, the Minister of Defense has been mandated to commit, on behalf of the country, to a phased increase of the defense budget during negotiations preparing for the NATO Summit scheduled for June in The Hague.

Additionally, Romania will benefit from the European Commission’s newly announced €800 billion initiative to “rearm Europe,” unveiled two months ago by Ursula von der Leyen. Under this initiative, EU funds can be redirected toward defense investments, and military procurement will be excluded from deficit calculations.

CSAT also decided that the completion of several hydroelectric plants currently under development will be declared a national security priority to bring them online. “The installed capacity of these hydro plants would represent a 10% increase in Romania’s total hydroelectric power. This means more clean, affordable, reliable, and secure energy,” Bolojan stated.

Gradual Defense Budget Increase

“This afternoon, the CSAT meeting ended. There were several topics on the agenda regarding national defense. An important project is the one regarding the increase of Romania’s defense capacity until 2030, a project that aims, on the one hand, to increase the defense budget, in stages, in the coming years, so that Romania is, alongside its European partners, a contributor to the defense of Europe and to the increase of the security of our country,” said the interim head of state.

Bolojan revealed that the Minister of Defense was mandated to assume, on behalf of the country, in the negotiations and technical discussions that will prepare the NATO summit in June, in The Hague, the phased increase of the defense budget, in such a way as to ensure a consolidated defense of Romania and the Eastern Flank.

Accessing the EU Defense Loan

“The second element is accessing the credit made available by the European Commission for European countries, in order to provide additional defense funding. A working group has been formed, which will be led by the Prime Minister’s Office and supported by representatives from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy, who will prepare Romania’s access to this credit. It is an advantageous credit of over 40 years, a repayment period, and a grace period of over 10 years. In this way, Romania can improve its military capabilities without putting pressure on the national budget,” acting president explained.

Supporting the National Defense Industry

A key element of the plan tackled by CSAT is to channel these investments through both public and private Romanian defense companies. Negotiations are underway to meet the conditions outlined in the EU’s funding guidelines.

“A third element is related to the realization of investments through orders to the defense industry in Romania, both public and private. Being mandated to conduct negotiations to fulfill the conditions set out in the credit access guide, established by the EU. During May and, at the latest, in the first half of June, these aspects will need to be clarified. Romania will present a list of projects that it will request to be financed,” Bolojan said.

Legislative Updates for Defense

The CSAT also discussed finalizing the new National Defense Law, one of four major legislative initiatives to modernize Romania’s military framework. Two of these laws have already passed Parliament and survived constitutional review, while the fourth is currently under government analysis. All four are expected to be approved by June to ensure full legal readiness for military cooperation with NATO allies.

“A project that is part of the 4 laws remaining to be approved at the beginning of the year, so that in the field of defense, we have all the legislation brought up to date and for the Army to conduct military maneuvers with allies. Two of the laws have already been voted by Parliament, were challenged at the CCR, but the challenge was rejected. The fourth law is in the analysis phase at the government, and in May, it will be approved by the CSAT, hoping that all 4 will be promulgated in June,” Bolojan added.

Military Mobility and Strategic Infrastructure

Romania has updated its National Military Mobility Plan to include recent and upcoming infrastructure projects critical to both civilian and military transport. A new north-south mobility corridor connecting Romania with the Balkans has been added to the plan. One key component is the construction of a new Danube bridge, which will be integrated into the EU’s broader mobility strategy.

“A third topic was the update of the National Plan on military mobility. It includes the main projects that ensure civil mobility on infrastructure works but also military mobility. It was brought up to date with the projects of recent years and those that are to be developed in the coming years, so that military mobility in this region is ensured. A new mobility corridor to which Romania has joined is north-south, Romania – Balkans. The project of the new bridge over the Danube is thus included in this military mobility plan,” the acting president pointed out.

Hydropower Development as a National Priority

In a separate but strategically significant move, CSAT declared the completion of unfinished Romanian hydropower plants a matter of national importance. Many of these plants—some 60–90% completed since before 1989—remain inactive due to legal and bureaucratic delays.

“The fourth project was the agreement that the completion of the works at the Romanian hydroelectric power plants be considered a project of national importance. Even before 1989, we have hydroelectric power plants in operation, 60 to 90% completed, still not finalized, due to bureaucracy and pending lawsuits. The installed power of these hydroelectric power plants means a 10% increase in the entire installed power in hydroelectric power plants in Romania, we are talking about an addition of cheap, clean, constant and safe energy, which would allow the increase in energy production in Romania. It means better conditions, a lower price of energy and fewer interruptions, but also a greater competitiveness of the national economy. The project is about to enter the approval circuit and, provided that it reaches a final form in May, it is about to enter the parliamentary procedure – once it is approved, we can begin the completion works of these hydroelectric power plants as soon as possible, so that in 10 years these hydroelectric power plants can enter production and we can have a better energy mix,” Bolojan concluded.