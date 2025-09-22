CSAT to Decide Who Can Authorize Downing of Planes, Drones

President Nicușor Dan convened a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) on Thursday at 12:00 at the Cotroceni Palace. The CSAT will decide who has the authority to order or approve measures against “aircraft and aerial vehicles that unauthorizedly use national airspace.”

According to the Presidential Administration, the agenda includes topics such as:

setting objectives requiring protection measures against threats from unmanned aerial systems, as well as the general technical requirements for equipment and systems used to implement these protective measures;

determining the persons entitled to order or approve measures against aircraft and aerial vehicles that unauthorizedly use national airspace, and establishing the procedure for notifying actions taken to control the use of national airspace.

Other current issues related to national security will also be discussed.

Moșteanu: We already have the legal framework for downing drones. The CSAT will approve norms for piloted aircraft.

On September 14, Ionuț Moșteanu stated on Digi24 that a CSAT meeting would soon approve rules on intervention in cases involving piloted aircraft. Currently, the law provides that the order to down a piloted aircraft is given by the Minister of Defense.

“That’s not the case. We have the legal framework. The law was promulgated on May 19. On the tenth day after I became minister, on July 4, I signed a ministerial order establishing that in such cases involving drones—unmanned aerial vehicles in national airspace—the order to shoot down is given by the military commander of the mission. There are several provisions in that order. It’s a classified order. So, the command is a military one, and this legislation has been in force since July 4,” explained Moșteanu.

Asked about the legal framework for downing drones and whether CSAT must approve a list of authorized individuals, he replied: “What’s on the CSAT’s table now are the rules for piloted aircraft. That’s the difference. In August, the rules were finalized, reviewed, and approved by all the relevant institutions. They are now on the CSAT’s agenda and will be adopted at the next meeting. Until then, for piloted aircraft, the old law remains in force, where the Defense Minister gives the authorization. It’s been this way for a long time and will remain so for another 2–3 weeks, and in certain conditions, it may remain a political decision,” he added.

The USR minister explained that “this stems from 9/11, when a civilian, political factor was introduced into the decision to down a piloted aircraft entering national airspace, failing to respond to warnings, or turning off its transponder. There can be implications, which is why the decision is more complex. In the case of drones, it’s not complicated. Legally, we have everything in place. The legislation has been in effect and detailed since July 4, ten days after I was appointed minister,” Moșteanu declared.

On September 13, a drone entered Romanian airspace in northern Dobrogea, prompting a response from the Romanian Air Force. Two F-16 jets intercepted the drone, maintaining intermittent visual and radar contact for about 50 minutes. The drone was identified by the Ministry of National Defense as a Russian-made Geran type, though the Kremlin denied the allegations.