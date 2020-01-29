CSM requests an audience with President Iohannis over law that strip magistrates of special pensions

After the Chamber of Deputies passed the draft law repealing special pensions on Tuesday, magistrates requested an audience with President Iohannis to talk about this issue.

The Presidential Administration announced that the head of state will meet the leadership of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Thursday at 11:00 at Cotroceni Palace, upon the CSM’s request.

Iohannis will meet CSM President, Nicoleta Margareta Tînț and vice-president Tatiana Toader.

Magistrates have harshly opposed the Parliament’s move to strip them of special pensions, with CSM announcing on Tuesday after the lower chamber had voted the law, that they will intensify their actions, both in Romania and abroad, ‘so that that the magistrates’ service pensions should be maintained.’

The Head of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (Romania’s Supreme Court), Alina Corbu, has also slammed the law stripping judges and prosecutors of special allowances after retirement. “The Parliament’s decision was to me, as a judge and a citizen, a sad one, even stupendous,” Corbu stated in an open letter, arguing that the recently adopted bill comes against the Constitutional Court’s case law.