CURS-Avangarde exit poll: PSD – 30.6%, PNL – 29.1%, USR-PLUS – 16.4%

PSD has obtained 30.6% of votes in the Senate, and 30.5% in the Chamber of Deputies, according to the exit polls released by CURS-Avangarde commissioned by Antena 3. PNL comes next, by a tie score of 29.1% in the Senate and 29% in the Chamber of Deputies.

USR is ranked third: 16.4% in the Senate and 15.9% in the Chamber of Deputies.

The big surprise of the exit polls is AUR, a right-wing nationalist party militating for the union of Romania with the Republic of Moldova, which, according to the exit polls, has entered the Parliament, gathering 5.2%.

UDMR is ranked at 5.7%, PMP- 5% and Pro Romania – 5%.

Liberal PM Ludovic Orban stated that PNL considers it is the winner of these elections, both morally and also in terms of vote counting. Orban voiced confidence that PNL will have the capacity of building a parliamentary majority.

PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu said that PSD has the best score according to the exit polls in the parliamentary elections of Sunday, even if the exit polls has not considered the votes of the Romanians in Diaspora.

USR-PLUS co-chairman Dacian Ciolos said that the alliance does not intend to negotiate with PSD for any majority ruling, in the view of a ruling coalition.

“The Romanians have given no clear mandate to form the Government by its own. We’ll deal with a coalition Cabinet. We’ll take part in discussions to form a ruling majority, and our stance is clear, USR-PLUS does not intend to negotiate any majority with PSD“, Ciolos said.

PMP chairman Traian Basescu hailed the score obtained by PMP, noting that it will climb up to 7% after the redistribution of the mandates, yet warning that there will be a government with fragile majority. “I hope this will give President Iohannis some thought when he stimulated the parliamentary majority one way or the other. I hope Mr President will do whatever he needs to do to send PSD in Opposition, next to Pro Romania”, Basescu said.

Insomar exit poll gives PNL as the winner

According to the INSOMAR exit poll, PNL is credited with 32.8%, PSD with 28.2%, USR-PLUS with 15.6%, PMP 6%.