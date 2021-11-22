CURS poll commissioned by SocDems: PNL allegedly down to 18%, PSD – 38%

In the last poll commissioned by the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu’s party climbed to of 38%, while PNL decreased to 18%. AUR comes third with 14%, followed by USR with 11%. In terms of how the political crisis was managed, the acting PM Florin Cîțu tops the negative ranking, with 89% of the respondents considering that he reacted very badly, followed by Klaus Iohannis with 78% and the USR leader, Dacian Cioloș – 77%.

To the question “Who do you think is to blame for the political crisis that Romania is currently going through?” 35% consider Klaus Iohannis guilty, 24% say that PNL and USR equally, 9% PNL, 7% PSD, USR 5%, AUR 2%, UMDR 1%. 12% think that they are all equally guilty.

The survey also questions how political leaders react. 89% consider that Florin Cîțu reacted badly, Klaus Iohannis 78% and Dacian Cioloș 77% and Marcel Ciolacu 49%.

The survey was presented at the meeting of the National Council of PSD and was conducted by CURS between November 17-22.