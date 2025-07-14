Dacian Cioloș Considered for Leadership Role at SRI or SIE

Former Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș is being considered for the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) or of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), according to mass media sources. This is a list that the president of the country currently has, with the names proposed for the leadership of the secret services.
President Nicușor Dan, who must make the nomination, recently said he wants to appoint a person from civil society to head the SRI. Asked on Monday at a press conference if he had any names, Nicușor Dan replied that he was still in the “analysis process”: “Yes, yes. The proposal will come from me, I have some people in mind, just like I had for the CCR, they are still in the analysis process. The same goes for the SIE.”
The appointments to the heads of the SRI and SIE will be made in September, at the beginning of the parliamentary session.
The position of SRI director has been vacant since the summer of 2023, after the resignation of Eduard Hellvig.
In the case of SIE, the current director, Gabriel Vlase, is being publicly challenged. The press revealed that the head of SIE flew to Abu Dhabi to watch the Formula 1 Grand Prix, which took place on December 8. At that time, the CCR had just decided to cancel the presidential elections due to foreign interference in the electoral process. In response, the head of the parliamentary committee for the control of SIE, Mihai Weber (PSD), declared that Gabriel Vlase’s trip was “an external mission”.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002