Dan Vîlceanu validated for the Ministry of Finance

Dan Vîlceanu was validated, on Wednesday, by the PNL leadership in order to take over the Finance portfolio.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree appointing Vilceanu as Finance minister, with the swearing-in ceremony due at Cotroceni Palace today at 17:30hrs.

The National Political Bureau of PNL voted, the nomination of Dan Vîlceanu for the Ministry of Finance. There were 42 votes in favor and one vote against, the vote of PNL President Ludovic Orban. The meeting was convened by the prime minister’s camp.

“There are 70% of the branch presidents who attended the PNL sitting. Today we will submit the proposal and I am convinced that today we will take the oath. (…) I voted for a derogation for my candidacy for PNL leadership, it was a unanimous vote for this derogation “, said Florin Cîțu.

“I asked for the vote of my colleagues for the Anghel Saligny investment program, it was a unanimous vote. It is a program for Romanians”, the prime minister also said.

“I want to take over the portfolio as soon as possible,” said Dan Vîlceanu in his turn

PNL leaders met on Wednesday at the meeting of the National Political Bureau to nominate the new Minister of Finance, as PM Florin Cîțu’s interim term expires on August 23.

PM Florin Cîțu reshuffled Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare in early July.

Who is Dan Vilceanu?

Economist Dan Vîlceanu, aged 42, the prime minister’s proposal for the Ministry of Finance, began his political career at PSD, being president of the Social Democratic Youth Gorj from 2006 to 2009. He then moved to PDL Gorj, where he served as secretary executive in the period 2011-2012 and then president of PDL Gorj between 2013 and 2015.

With the merger with PNL, Vîlceanu has remained at the head of the liberal branch until now. His mother, Elisabeta Vîlceanu is the sole partner of Trafo s.r.l., a company that developed in 2020 contracts of over 1 million dollars with state-owned companies: CET Govora, Colterm Local Heating Company, Hunedoara Energy Complex, Oltenia Energy Complex. At Trafo s.r.l., Dan Vîlceanu held the position of economic director.

According to his wealth statement, Vîlceanu owns two urban lands in Runcu commune from Gorj county, with an area of ​​26,356 square meters and two other urban lands in Timişoara, with an area of ​​2,684 square meters. It also has two houses in the same commune, Runcu, and a business premise of 1,889 square meters in Timişoara, from which it received a rent of 129,881 lei last year. Vîlceanu also owns a 10-year-old BMW 5 Series car and has a little over 71,000 lei in his accounts. The Liberal also holds 731,501 lei in government securities. Dan Vîlceanu’s wife, Elena, is a teacher at the Tudor Vladimirescu National College in Târgu Jiu.

Vîlceanu is one of the heads of branches that supports Prime Minister Florin Cîțu in the competition with Ludovic Orban for the leadership of the National Liberal Party.