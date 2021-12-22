Deal in Coalition: The COVID certificate to be adopted by law, in extraordinary session

Coalition leaders decided on Wednesday to introduce in Parliament the draft law on the Covid certificate at work, proposed by PSD and to vote on it in a special session between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. The decision comes after there tensions escalated in the PSD-PNL-UDMR ruling coalition, as PNL chairman, Florin Cîțu, opposed the draft COVID certificate to be assumed by the Government.

PM Nicolae Ciuca himself would have not agreed his Cabinet to take responsibility on the certificate in Parliament.

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, warned that it is necessary for its entry into force in January to combat a possible new pandemic wave.

Health minister Rafila asked the Cabinet led by Nicolae Ciuca to take responsibility on the Covid certificate draft law, even mentioning his resignation if this version of the bill is not accepted. On the other camp, PNL chair Florin Citu insisted the draft law to observe the regular parliamentary procedure.

At the same time, the final form of the project could undergo amendments compared to the last version presented by the Minister of Health. If the bill is passed through parliamentary procedure, the coalition would have only a week to pass the green certificate through the two chambers of parliament.

Political sources quoted by Digi24 said that the government will adopt the bill on Monday and then will send to the Parliament, being expected to be adopted by both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

What does the draft law envisage?

The draft law on the introduction of the COVID-19 electronic certificate at the workplace stipulates that employees have 5 options – single dose vaccination, full schedule vaccination, disease screening, antigen test or PCR test. According to the latest form of the project, unvaccinated employees receive 15 free vouchers to test themselves.

The certificate is to be requested at work if the number of cases of COVID-19 increases by an average weekly coefficient of at least 1.5 times for three consecutive weeks at national level.

It is abandoned when the number of cases decreases for 3 weeks, and the incidence of COVID at national level is below 1 per thousand.

Private sector employers who have up to 10 employees, who do not have direct interactions with customers, and employees who work from home are excluded.