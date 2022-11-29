Declaration of NATO foreign ministers, adopted in Bucharest: We will maintain support for Ukraine as long as necessary

The NATO Foreign Ministers adopted a joint statement in Bucharest, in which they condemn “Russia’s cruel actions against the civilian population of Ukraine” and reaffirm “political and practical support” for this country “as long as it will be necessary”. The ministers recalled the “strategic importance” for NATO of the Western Balkans and the Black Sea region and reaffirmed that Alinața “will continue to protect our populations and defend every inch of Allied territory at all times.”

“In the NATO Declaration from Bucharest, the foreign ministers of the allied and invited states condemned Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, in particular the attacks against the population and civilian infrastructure, the repeated violations of international humanitarian law, as well as the energy blackmail practiced by Moscow . Also, the foreign ministers reiterated NATO’s support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, as well as the commitment of the Alliance countries to continue and intensify their assistance to Ukraine, in coordination with all relevant partners, primarily with EU. At the same time, the ministers reaffirmed NATO’s commitment to strengthening support for the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in order to support the integrity, resilience, capabilities and political independence of these states”, the statement issued on Tuesday reads.

The heads of diplomacy of the NATO states underlined in the text of the Declaration the Alliance’s determination to significantly strengthen its defense and deterrence posture and to continue developing a full spectrum of forces and capabilities.

They sent a unanimous message of solidarity, showing that any attack against a NATO state will receive a firm and united response. In the context of the participation in the meeting of Finland and Sweden, states invited to join the Alliance, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for NATO’s Open Door Policy and for the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit.

“1. We gathered in Bucharest, near the shores of the Black Sea, at a time when Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine threatens Euro-Atlantic peace, security and prosperity. Russia bears full responsibility for this war, a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of the UN Charter. Russia’s aggression, including persistent and inadmissible attacks on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure, deprives millions of Ukrainian citizens of basic public services. It has affected the global food supply and endangered the most vulnerable countries and peoples around the globe. Russia’s unacceptable actions, including hybrid activities, energy blackmail, and reckless nuclear rhetoric undermine the rules-based international order. We stand in solidarity with Poland following the incident on November 15, 2022, which resulted in the tragic loss of life as a result of Russian missile attacks against Ukraine. We condemn Russia’s cruel actions against the civilian population of Ukraine, violations and abuses against human rights, such as forced deportations, torture, barbaric treatment of women, children and people in vulnerable situations. All those responsible for war crimes, including sexual violence in the conflict, must be held accountable. We also condemn all those, including Belarus, who are actively facilitating Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” the joint statement says.

“2. We welcome Foreign Minister Kuleba’s presence today, stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian government and people in their heroic defense of the nation and country, and pay tribute to all those who lost their lives. We remain consistent in our commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We will never recognize Russia’s illegal annexations, which are a flagrant violation of the UN Charter. We will continue and intensify political and practical support for Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and our shared values ​​against Russian aggression, and we will maintain this support for as long as necessary. In this context, NATO will continue to coordinate closely with relevant actors, including international organizations, especially the EU, as well as states with which we share the same values ​​and vision. Building on our support so far, we will help Ukraine build its resilience, defend its people and counter Russia’s disinformation campaigns and lies. Allies will provide assistance to Ukraine to repair energy infrastructure as it defends its population from missile attacks. We also remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s long-term efforts towards post-conflict reconstruction and reform so that Ukraine can secure its free and democratic future, modernize its defense sector, strengthen its long-term interoperability and to deter future aggression. We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Ukraine as it moves forward in its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

3. Finland and Sweden participate today as invited states to join the Alliance. Accession will make them safer, NATO stronger and the Euro-Atlantic space safer. Their security is of direct importance to the Alliance, including during the accession process.

4. Recalling that the Western Balkans and the Black Sea region are areas of strategic importance for the Alliance, we welcome our meeting with the foreign ministers of the partner states, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, as NATO strengthens its tailored support for building integrity and resilience, capacity building and supporting political independence. Our commitment to an open door policy remains steadfast. We reaffirm the decision adopted at the Bucharest Summit in 2008 and all other subsequent decisions regarding Georgia and Ukraine.

5. NATO is a defensive alliance. NATO will continue to protect our populations and defend every inch of Allied territory at all times. We will do so in accordance with the 360-degree approach and against all threats and challenges. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stand in solidarity with Turkey in the pain of the loss of life following the recent horrific terrorist attacks. We face threats and challenges from authoritarian actors and strategic competitors from all strategic directions. In the face of the most serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades and in line with the Strategic Concept, we are implementing a new foundation for our deterrence and defense posture by significantly strengthening it and developing the full range of robust, combat-ready forces and capabilities. All these steps will substantially strengthen NATO’s deterrence and forward defense. We remain determined to prepare for, deter and defend against hostile attacks on Allied critical infrastructure. Any attack against the Allies will receive a united and determined response. We remain united and in solidarity in our actions and reaffirm the enduring nature of the transatlantic bond between our nations. We will continue to work for peace, security and stability throughout the Euro-Atlantic area.”

Stoltenberg: NATO is not part of this conflict, but will support Ukraine

NATO is not part of the conflict will support Ukraine as long as it takes, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said in Bucharest on Tuesday at the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

He thanked Romania for hosting the NATO meeting, noting that it is an important meeting amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“It is an honour for all of us to be here together with you. Today we will discuss Russia’s war of aggression and how our support for Ukraine, Russia is recent losses, including its withdrawal from Kherson, demonstrate the incredible courage and bravery of the Ukrainian forces. It also shows that our support makes a difference on the battlefield and must continue. The Russian military retains significant capabilities and a large number of troops. It is willing to use extreme brutality and leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. So we must stay the course and help Ukraine prevail as a sovereign nation. NATO is not a party to the conflict, but we are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and we will continue to do what it takes to defend every inch of NATO allied territory,” Stoltenberg pointed out.